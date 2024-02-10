Marty Smith reminisces how Tiger Woods disarmed his 'insecurity and anxiety' before an interview together 

ESPN sports journalist Marty Smith recently shared how Tiger Woods comforted him when he got the opportunity to interview the star golfer. Smith recently popped up on an episode of the "Dirty Mo Media" podcast, in which he reminisced about the memorable moment.

Smith revealed that back in 2018, he met Tiger Woods for an interview and was anxious about the conversation. However, Woods disarmed all his "anxiety and insecurity" before the interview began.

Remembering the encounter, Smith revealed that when Woods met him for the interview, the former Masters winner hugged him and spoke straight ahead about the best thing he saw on ESPN.

Speaking about Tiger Woods, Smith said:

"He (Tiger Woods) gives me this big hug. I'm like, wow. And he goes, "You want to know the most awesome thing I've ever seen on ESPN? I said, "What?" He said, "Dale Earnhardt Jr's last race. When you guys shotgun that beer together right there beside his race car."

"He said, "When I saw you doing that with him, I knew, that's my guy. I'm going to get along with that guy. Yeah." And him saying that disarmed any insecurity or anxiety I had about doing that interview with him. And he was amazing to me that day."

"He is more vulnerable" - Marty Smith on Tiger Woods

In 2018, Marty Smith had a conversation with Uproxx Sports, in which he spoke about his journey and also about his popular interview with legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

Speaking about Woods, Smith said the golfer was very competitive. He said (via UPROXX.com):

"He’s more human, he is more vulnerable. And I saw a man who was filled with joy. I saw a man who has taken all of his experiences in life and, at this point in his life, I mean he said it to me, he is basically getting a second lease on a career. His back pain was so severe, he didn’t think he’d ever play again, and he didn’t care to."

"The fact is he couldn’t because he was in so much pain. And then he gets his back fusion, and he’s like, “Aw, I’ll never be able to swing the club like I used to.” He’s killing it. He’s one of the favorites to win the Masters right now. I was so impressed with how happy he seems. And it was really nice to see and to be in the presence of that," he added.

Tiger Woods' injuries have restricted his golf outings. After his car accident in 2021, he competed in limited tournaments. Wood missed all the Majors last year except for the Masters, from which he withdrew soon after making the cut.

He last played at the 2023 PNC Championship with his son Charlie and has been on hiatus since then. However, Woods is committed to next week's Genesis Invitation, which will start on February 15 and conclude on February 18.