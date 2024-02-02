Marvel star Jeremy Renner to debut as PGA Tour’s new voice at Pebble Beach

Jeremy Renner, who is best known for portraying Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has become the new voice of the PGA Tour. Although the American actor is no stranger to the game of golf, he will only be involved for promotional purposes rather than hitting the green.

The PGA Tour is starting a new commercial series featuring the Signature Events of the circuit. The series will be narrated by Renner. It's interesting to note that he will also be promoting PGA Tour-designated events all year, beginning this week at Pebble Beach.

Jeremy Renner's voice would be heard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. He will be narrating the shots of featured group stars including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Max Homa for the commercial series of the PGA Tour.

This week's Signature Event also features celebrities teeing off alongside professional golfers in the first two rounds.

Celebrities playing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2024 AT&T Pebbles Beach Pro-Am tournament's celebrity and amateur golfers are listed below, along with the professional golfers who paired with them for the first two rounds:

