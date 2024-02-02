Marvel star Jeremy Renner to debut as PGA Tour’s new voice at Pebble Beach

Jeremy Renner, who is best known for portraying Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has become the new voice of the PGA Tour. Although the American actor is no stranger to the game of golf, he will only be involved for promotional purposes rather than hitting the green.
The PGA Tour is starting a new commercial series featuring the Signature Events of the circuit. The series will be narrated by Renner. It's interesting to note that he will also be promoting PGA Tour-designated events all year, beginning this week at Pebble Beach.
Jeremy Renner's voice would be heard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. He will be narrating the shots of featured group stars including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Max Homa for the commercial series of the PGA Tour.
This week's Signature Event also features celebrities teeing off alongside professional golfers in the first two rounds.
Celebrities playing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The 2024 AT&T Pebbles Beach Pro-Am tournament's celebrity and amateur golfers are listed below, along with the professional golfers who paired with them for the first two rounds:
- Andrew Putnam & Nate Taylor
- Sam Burns & David Grain
- Chris Kirk & David Dorman
- Sepp Straka & Stephen Reyes
- Kevin Yu & Julie Wirth
- Davis Riley & Sean Mitchell
- Cam Davis & Josh Kroenke
- Tom Hoge & David Solomon
- Wyndham Clark & Anthony Noto
- Nicolai Hojgaard & Geoff Couch
- Rory Mcilroy & Jeff Rhodes
- Rickie Fowler & Heidi Ueberroth
- Scottie Scheffler & David Abeles
- Viktor Hovland & Chuck Robbins
- Sahith Theegala & Shantanu Narayen
- Hideki Matsuyama & Buster Posey
- Justin Thomas & Vivek Sankaran
- Emiliano Grillo & Pau Gasol
- Keegan Bradley & Tom Brady
- Beau Hossler & Aaron Rodgers
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout & Nikesh Arora
- Russell Henley & Andrew Wilson
- Sungjae Im & Greg Penner
- Max Homa & Ryan Lance
- Webb Simpson & Jerry Yang
- Lucas Glover & Fred Perpall
- Collin Morikawa & Stuart Francis
- Matthew Fitzpatrick & George Still
- Nick Dunlap & Joe Kernen
- Matthieu Pavon & Pascal Grizot
- Ben Griffin & Jim Kavanaugh
- Eric Cole & Todd Penegor
- Kurt Kitayama & Ping Duan
- Tom Kim & Jin Roy Ryu
- Mark Hubbard & BJ Jenkins
- Erik van Rooyen & Dan Rose
- Nick Hardy & Phillip McCrorie
- Patrick Rodgers & Rick Wurster
- Si Woo Kim & Thomas Laffont
- Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli
- Grayson Murray & Hank Plain
- Cameron Young & Lal Karsanbhai
- Brian Harman & Joe Ucuzoglu
- Lee Hodges & Lee Styslinger III
- Stephan Jaeger & David Gill
- Adam Schenk & Patrick Zalupski
- J.T. Poston & Gregg Lemkau
- Corey Conners & Geoff Yang
- Jason Day & David Hudson
- Thomas Detry & Rich Petit
- Ludvig Åberg & Dermot Desmond
- Tommy Fleetwood & Greg Johnson
- Justin Rose & James Gorman
- Patrick Cantlay & Egon Durban
- Adam Scott & Doug Mackenzie
- Mackenzie Hughes & Alex Smith
- Jordan Spieth & Chris Kempczinski
- Taylor Moore & Harris Barton
- Keith Mitchell & Josh Allen
- Byeong Hun An & Neal Elattrache
- Hayden Buckley & Jamie Sahara
- Brendon Todd & Pat Battle
- Adam Hadwin & Larry Fitzgerald Jr
- Maverick McNealy & Condoleezza Rice
- Luke List & Julie Frist
- Seamus Power & Herb Allen
- Tony Finau & Ryan Smith
- Matt Kuchar & Steve Young
- Xander Schauffele & Steve Squeri
- Peter Malnati & Murray Demo
- Taylor Montgomery & Donald Harrison
- Denny McCarthy & Jeff McElfresh
- Sam Ryder & Michael McCarthy
- Nick Taylor & Jerry Tarde
- Alex Smalley & Charlie Allen
- S.H. Kim & David Kohler
- Adam Svensson & Ron Kruszewski
- Harris English & Jonathan Vander Ark
- Brandon Wu & Annesley MacFarlane
- J. J. Spaun & George Solich