Tom Brady, Jeremy Renner among celebrities participating in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

One of the main attractions of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is seeing the performance of the celebrities participating in it. Tom Brady and Jeremy Renner will be two of them, albeit in totally different roles.

Tom Brady is one of the top celebrities participating as a player in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The National Football League (NFL) legend will be dueting with Keegan Bradley, a super fan of the New England Patriots, where Brady shined for 20 seasons.

Jeremy Renner, meanwhile, will be taking on a much more cinematic role at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The PGA Tour will produce footage of the Signature Events, and Renner will be the voice of it. Production began at Pebble Beach.

Other celebrities with deep fan bases include former Major League Baseball (MLB) San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey and former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Pau Gasol.

Also at Pebble Beach are New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (paired with Beau Hossler), CNBC news anchor Joe Kernen (paired with Nick Dunlap) and former U.S. Secretary of State and one of the few women members of the Augusta National Golf Club Condoleeza Rice (paired with Maverick McNealy).

What is the level of the amateurs present at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Of the 80 amateurs present at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 44 have single-digit handicaps, as is the case with Tom Brady (9). The field even includes a scratch golfer and others with outstanding records.

The scratch golfer (zero handicap) present at Pebble Beach is Michael McCarthy (paired with Sam Ryder), a senior executive of a financial firm who also serves on the Executive Committee of the United States Golf Association (USGA).

One player has a handicap of 1. He is Pascal Grizot, president of the French Golf Federation. Grizot was paired with Matthieu Pavon, who became one of the leading figures in the history of French golf last weekend.

With handicaps of two are two players, Geoff Couch and Rich Petit. Couch, a California-based businessman, was paired with Nicolai Hojgaard. Meanwhile, Petit, a senior executive at Morgan Stanley, was paired with Thomas Detry.

Also present at Pebble Beach are several female players of the highest amateur level. This includes Julie Wirth, who is Chevron Corporation CEO Mike Wirth's wife. Julie has a handicap of five and is paired with Kevin Yu.

One handicap point ahead Julie Wirth is journalist and NBC New York news anchor Pat Battle (4). She is at Pebble Beach, and she is teamed up with Brendon Todd.

Another player with an excellent handicap (7) is Julie Frist, wife of businessman Thomas Frist. She is participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where she is teaming up with Luke List.