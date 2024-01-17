"Mary Earps is more popular than you? P*ss off" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy stating that BBC’s Sports Personality is a ‘popularity contest’

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award announced six finalists for 2023 which included Rory McIlroy, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Frankie Dettori, Stuart Broad, Mary Earps, and Alfie Hewett. Mary Earps was announced as the winner of the award, and Rory McIlroy was seemingly not particularly happy about it.

A few weeks after the awards night, McIlroy dismissed the award, calling it a popularity contest. In addition to not originally attending the ceremony, the Northern Irishman also said (according to The Guardian):

“Whenever I saw the results, I forgot I was nominated. So that’s how much I think about it. It’s a popularity contest. It’s not what it once was.”

Needless to say, this earned quite the reaction from fans all over the world. While many people supported the golfer, others did not react very kindly to his words.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Mary Earps is more popular than you? Piss off."

"Rory’s golf lobotomy seems to have been a successful procedure," another user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans online:

Rory McIlroy might not attend the SPOTY ever again, fails to comment on situation

When asked by The Guardian whether he would return to the SPOTY awards if he were nominated after winning a Masters and completing his Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy did not answer.

Only two other golfers have ever won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award. Dai Rees won the award in 1957 for captaining the winning Ryder Cup team and Sir Nick Faldo won it in 1989 after his Masters win.

This year, McIlroy was up against England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, England cricketer Stuart Broad, and jockey Frankie Dettori.

McIlroy made his comments about the award ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic. The tournament is all set to begin on January 18 at the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion, while Dubai Invitational 2024 champion Tommy Fleetwood will also be in the field. Alongside them, the likes of Brian Harman, Cameron Young, and Tyrrell Hatton will also be a part of the Dubai Desert Classic.