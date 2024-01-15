Manchester City star Ederson and Manchester United women’s goalkeeper Mary Earps adjudged FIFA The Best goalkeepers for 2023

Manchester City's Ederson and Manchester United women's Mary Earps have been named the winners of the FIFA The Best Goalkeepers for 2023. The two custodians from rival sides of Manchester have been named winners in their respective categories at the ceremony in London.

Manchester City's Ederson had a sensational 2023, winning the European treble with his club. He was a crucial player for the City side that won the FA Cup, the Premier League, and UEFA Champions League.

Ederson played a total of 48 games for the Cityzens during the 2022-23 season, keeping 19 clean sheets.

Mary Earps, meanwhile, came second with Manchester United during the FA WSL 2022-23. She made 22 appearances in the league, keeping a staggering 14 clean sheets.

Earps was also a key player for England's Women's team during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Lionesses finished as the runner-up, losing to Spain in the final. She saved a penalty in the final from Jenni Hermoso as well.

Earps finished the World Cup with seven appearances, keeping three clean sheets. The 30-year-old is the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year for 2023. She has now won the individual accolade twice, in back-to-back years.

Ederson and Mary Earps' stats from the 2023-24 season

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has once again been the first choice between the sticks for Manchester City in the 2023-24 season.

The Brazilian custodian has so far made 26 appearances across competitions, conceding 24 goals and keeping nine clean sheets so far. Unless any injury setback takes place, the 30-year-old is expected to remain the number 1 for Pep Guardiola's side in the near future.

Mary Earps, on the other hand, has made 10 appearances for Manchester United in the WSL, keeping four clean sheets, and conceding 10 goals. She has also made two appearances in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Earps has also played six games for the Lionesses in the UEFA Women's Nations League, keeping two clean sheets.