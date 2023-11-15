“Massive for my career” - Robert MacIntyre open to PGA Tour card with dual membership rights, emphasizes personal integrity

Robert MacIntyre is gearing up for the upcoming DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. The season-ending event kicked off on November 15 and will be played through the weekend until November 19.

The Scottish golfer is currently placed eleventh on the Race to Dubai rankings and he is hoping to finish inside the top 10 to get a dual membership on both the European Tour and the PGA Tour.

While speaking about having an opportunity to earn a full membership card for the US-based golf Tour, Robert MacIntyre said that it would be a great achievement for him. However, he added that it would not change his way of living and he would remain the same guy from within. As quoted by the BBC, he said:

"Getting a PGA Tour card would obviously be massive for my career. My life will change quite dramatically with where I have to live, what I have to do - but Bob MacIntyre won't change. He's going to be the same guy and I will still live life the same way."

Robert MacIntyre said that he was making good money, he was already traveling the world, and his family was well, and that was all he wanted.

The Scottish golfer shared that he did come close to getting a PGA Tour card after earning "temporary status" membership. He added that if he continued to focus on his game, golf would take care of every problem out there for him.

"I came close when I hit temporary status and I've done well in the past couple of years so I knew if I played well it would take care of itself - good golf takes care of every problem."

MacIntyre also said that even if he were to earn a PGA Tour card and dual membership rights, he would continue to play on the DP World Tour. He described the European Tour as having more of a homely feeling.

How has Robert MacIntyre performed on the DP World Tour so far?

The 27-year-old Scottish golfer has played 26 tournaments this season so far on the European Tour. He made the cut in 20 of them, of which he finished in the top 10 on the leaderboard in seven of them.

His best finish came at the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event, the Genesis Scottish Open. He lost to Rory McIlroy by merely one stroke and finished solo second on the leaderboard.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Robert MacIntyre in this season so far:

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - T20

Dubai Desert Classic - T38

Singapore Classic - Missed Cut

Thailand Classic - T57

Hero Indian Open - T37

Magical Kenya Open - T7

ISPS Handa Championship - T6

Korea Championship - T7

Porsche European Open - T14

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed - Missed the Cut

BMW International Open - T18

Betfred British Masters - T39

Made in HimmerLand - T4

Genesis Scottish Open - 2

ISPS Handa World Invitational - Missed Cut

D+D Real Czech Masters - T4

Omega European Masters - T55

BMW PGA Championship - T45

Cazoo Open de France - Missed the Cut

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - T25

Andalucía Masters - T26

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - T6

Nedbank Golf Challenge - 58

Robert MacIntyre has reportedly accumulated a wealth of €1,708,944.30 (approximately $1,853,597) through on-course prize money playing on the DP World Tour in the 2023 season.