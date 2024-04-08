Masters 2024 final field list after completion of Valero Texas Open

Following the 2024 Valero Texas Open, 89 players have qualified for the Masters this week. Akshay Bhatia, the winner of last week's PGA Tour event, is the latest player to join the stellar field of the Major. He did so by winning the Valeron Texas Open, defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff.

The Masters is all set to take place this week at the Augusta National Golf Course from Thursday, April 11. The tournament's final round will conclude on Sunday, April 14.

This year's Masters has 20 qualification criteria, following which the tournament's field will announced. Thirteen LIV golfers secured their spots in the Major, including defending champion Jon Rahm.

Twenty past winners will tee off this week. Ryo Hisatsune, Joaquin Niemann, and Thorbjorn Olesen earned special invitations to compete in the event. However, some past players are qualified for the tournament but are not expected to play.

Here is the list of previous winners of the Masters who are not expected to play this week:

Tommy Aaron

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Bernhard Langer

Sandy Lyle

Larry Mize

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O’Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

Masters 2024 final field

Tiger Woods will make his return to compete at the Major. He will be joined by current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is one of the favourites for the week. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Justin Thomas will also participate in the tournament.

LIV golfer Cam Smith qualified for the Masters 2024, but has been struggling with health issues, which led to his withdrawal from the LIV Golf Miami event last week. Fans are hoping he will recover in time to be able to play this week.

Here is the list of players who qualified for the Masters 2024 following the Valero Texas Open:

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Hideki Matsuyama

Jose Maria Olazabal

Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

Wyndham Clark

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Brian Harman

Cam Smith

Collin Morikawa

Shane Lowry

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Neal Shipley

Christo Lamprecht

Jasper Stubbs

Santiago de la Fuente

Stewart Hagestad

Russell Henley

Cameron Young

Viktor Hovland

Akshay Bhatia

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy

Sepp Straka

Jason Day

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Cam Davis

Tony Finau

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Taylor

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Erik Van Rooyen

Ludvig Aberg

Chris Kirk

Grayson Murray

Nick Dunlap

Matthieu Pavon

Jake Knapp

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Schenk

Sam Burns

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Si Woo Kim

Sungjae Im

Corey Conners

Taylor Moore

Ryan Fox

Min Woo Lee

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Will Zalatoris

Harris English

Eric Cole

J.T. Poston

Adrian Meronk

Adam Hadwin

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryo Hisatsune

Joaquin Niemann

Thorbjorn Olesen