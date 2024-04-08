Masters 2024 final field list after completion of Valero Texas Open

Following the 2024 Valero Texas Open, 89 players have qualified for the Masters this week. Akshay Bhatia, the winner of last week's PGA Tour event, is the latest player to join the stellar field of the Major. He did so by winning the Valeron Texas Open, defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff.
The Masters is all set to take place this week at the Augusta National Golf Course from Thursday, April 11. The tournament's final round will conclude on Sunday, April 14.
This year's Masters has 20 qualification criteria, following which the tournament's field will announced. Thirteen LIV golfers secured their spots in the Major, including defending champion Jon Rahm.
Twenty past winners will tee off this week. Ryo Hisatsune, Joaquin Niemann, and Thorbjorn Olesen earned special invitations to compete in the event. However, some past players are qualified for the tournament but are not expected to play.
Here is the list of previous winners of the Masters who are not expected to play this week:
- Tommy Aaron
- Angel Cabrera
- Charles Coody
- Ben Crenshaw
- Nick Faldo
- Raymond Floyd
- Trevor Immelman
- Bernhard Langer
- Sandy Lyle
- Larry Mize
- Jack Nicklaus
- Mark O’Meara
- Gary Player
- Craig Stadler
- Tom Watson
- Ian Woosnam
- Fuzzy Zoeller
Masters 2024 final field
Tiger Woods will make his return to compete at the Major. He will be joined by current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is one of the favourites for the week. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Justin Thomas will also participate in the tournament.
LIV golfer Cam Smith qualified for the Masters 2024, but has been struggling with health issues, which led to his withdrawal from the LIV Golf Miami event last week. Fans are hoping he will recover in time to be able to play this week.
Here is the list of players who qualified for the Masters 2024 following the Valero Texas Open:
- Fred Couples
- Sergio Garcia
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Bernhard Langer
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Phil Mickelson
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
- Wyndham Clark
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Gary Woodland
- Brian Harman
- Cam Smith
- Collin Morikawa
- Shane Lowry
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Neal Shipley
- Christo Lamprecht
- Jasper Stubbs
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Stewart Hagestad
- Russell Henley
- Cameron Young
- Viktor Hovland
- Akshay Bhatia
- Sahith Theegala
- Xander Schauffele
- Rory McIlroy
- Sepp Straka
- Jason Day
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Cam Davis
- Tony Finau
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Taylor
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Luke List
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Ludvig Aberg
- Chris Kirk
- Grayson Murray
- Nick Dunlap
- Matthieu Pavon
- Jake Knapp
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Adam Schenk
- Sam Burns
- Max Homa
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Si Woo Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Corey Conners
- Taylor Moore
- Ryan Fox
- Min Woo Lee
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Will Zalatoris
- Harris English
- Eric Cole
- J.T. Poston
- Adrian Meronk
- Adam Hadwin
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Joaquin Niemann
- Thorbjorn Olesen