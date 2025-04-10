Masters 2025 weather forecast: Will it rain at Augusta National this weekend?

The Masters 2025 will begin shortly at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The 89th edition of the tournament will start on Thursday, April 10, and will conclude on Sunday, April 13.

96 players are expected to tee off at the Masters 2025. According to Accuweather, rain may affect the first and second rounds of the tournament, while wind gusts will be strong in the second round. The weather during the first round at the Masters is forecast to be cloudy. The temperature will range from the high 60s to mid-70s while the wind gusts will be light, ranging from 10 mph to 17 mph. The probability of precipitation (POP) will be 65% in the evening.

The second round at Augusta National is predicted to be cloudy and breezy with showers. The wind gusts during the round will be strong, ranging from 30 mph to 40mph and the probability of precipitation will be ~40% in the morning and afternoon.

The weekend at Masters is predicted to be favorable for play, cool, sunny, and dry. The weather in the third round will be cooler, and the wind gusts will be mild. The final round of the Masters is expected to have perfect championship weather. be sunny and pleasant with temperatures hovering from mid-60s to high-60s with calm winds.

Augusta National Golf Club weather forecast for the Masters 2025

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the Masters 2025, as per Accuweather:

First Round (April 10)

Morning

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Increasing cloudiness

Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Humidity: 69%

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Cloud Cover: 43%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Increasing cloudiness

Wind: SSW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Humidity: 42%

Probability of Precipitation: 6%

Cloud Cover: 68%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Humidity: 65%

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 2.9 mm (0.11 in)

Cloud Cover: 88%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Second Round (April 11)

Morning

Temperature: 19°C (66°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a shower in spots

Wind: W 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (29.8 mph)

Humidity: 72%

Probability of Precipitation: 42%

Precipitation: 0.5 mm (0.02 in)

Cloud Cover: 78%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy, a shower or thunderstorm in spots; windy

Wind: WNW 30 km/h (18.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 63 km/h (39.1 mph)

Humidity: 45%

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 0.5 mm (0.02 in)

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 12°C (54°F)

Weather: Clear

Wind: NW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 39 km/h (24.2 mph)

Humidity: 66%

Probability of Precipitation: 9%

Cloud Cover: 4%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Third Round (April 12)

Morning

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Mostly sunny and cool

Wind: N 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 59%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 15%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Mostly sunny and cool

Wind: NW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 39%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 25%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 11°C (52°F)

Weather: Mainly clear

Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Humidity: 58%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 21%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Final Round (April 13)

Morning

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: SSE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 51%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 4%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: W 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 33%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 7%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 13°C (55°F)

Weather: Clear

Wind: SW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Humidity: 52%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

