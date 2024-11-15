“Masters 25” – Fans react to spotting Tiger Woods on the course after an extended break

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods being spotted on the greens after an extended break. The American golfer last played at the 2024 Open Championship and has since been on a break. However, Woods was recently spotted cheering for his son Charlie at the Florida State Championship.

NUCLR Golf shared pictures of Woods watching his son play golf. He was standing by the side of a cart while Charlie was preparing to take his shot. The account shared the pictures with the caption:

"#PHOTOS — Tiger hit the course yesterday to watch son Charlie compete at the Florida state championships. (Via @pbpost/ Alex Peterman)"

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section to share their opinions on seeing Tiger Woods on the greens after a long time. Some pointed out that he is ready for the majors.

"Masters 25," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some talked about his performance over the years.

"I have accepted that he is done being relevant in competitive golf 1996 2019 was an amazing era for watching golf," one more fan wrote.

Yet some fans expressed excitement, calling him a "champion."

"Such a great champion," another fan jotted.

"Strong bones. Beautiful greens. Iron Legend," a fan wrote.

When can fans expect to see Tiger Woods playing in a tournament?

Tiger Woods has competed in five tournaments this year, including four majors and the Genesis Invitational. However, he has been on a break for almost four months now.

Woods could next feature at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event hosted by the legendary golfer himself. The tournament features a limited field of 20 players, 17 of whom have already been confirmed. Although Woods’ name is not currently on the list, there is a chance he might join the field at the last minute. The tournament will take place on December 5 to 8 in Albany.

Aside from that, fans can also expect him to play with Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship. The renowned father-son duo challenge will take place from December 19 to 22 at The Ritz-Carlton.

It is important to note that Woods underwent back surgery in September 2024 and has been recovering since. This was his sixth back surgery in the last ten years. Woods released a statement about the surgery, saying (as quoted by Sports Illustrated):

"The surgery went smoothly and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season. I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

As Tiger Woods has now been spotted on the greens, fans have high hopes that he might be able to return to compete in tournaments soon.

