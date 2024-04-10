Masters Par 3 Contest 2024: Date, time, how to watch, live stream and more

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Apr 10, 2024 09:32 GMT
The Masters - Preview Day 3
Masters Par 3 Contest (Image via Getty)

The 2024 Masters is set to tee off at the Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11.

Meanwhile, the Masters Par 3 Contest, an exhibition event held every year on the day before the opening round, is being played on Wednesday, April 10. The nine-hole, par-27 single-round event will feature holes ranging from 70-140 yards on the course.

The Masters Par 3 Contest 2024 will begin on Wednesday at noon. The exhibition event will be available on a host of television and streaming options. It will be available on live television from 3-5 p.m. ET on the Masters website and ESPN.

How to watch the Masters Par 3 Contest 2024

Live coverage of the 2024 Masters Tournament will be available on Masters.com. All events of the tournament week can be viewed on the website, including a shot-by-shot coverage of featured player groups during the main tournament. Notably, ESPN will also feature live coverage of the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

Here’s when and where to watch the Par 3 Contest:

  • Date: Wednesday, April 10
  • TV: 3-5 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Live Stream: 2-5 p.m. ET on Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, Fubo

Sirius XM Radio will have live updates of the tournament.

The event was won by Tom Hoge in 2023. No golfer has won both the Par 3 Contest and the main tournament in the same year. Interestingly, the event is not exclusive to Masters players. Family members of the players often get a chance to serve as the caddies for the exhibition event, making it more appealing for the stars.

2024 Masters first-round tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Masters will tee off at 8:00 am with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp on the first tee. The grouping of José María Olazábal, Taylor Moore and Santiago de la Fuente will follow suit at 8:12 am. The last tee of the day will be taken by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood at 2:00 pm.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for the competition at Augusta National (All times ET):

  • 8:00 am - Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
  • 8:12 am - José María Olazábal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)
  • 8:24 am - Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
  • 8:36 am - Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)
  • 8:48 am - Gary Woodland, Thorbjørn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 9:00 am - Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)
  • 9:12 am - Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
  • 9:24 am - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
  • 9:36 am - Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
  • 9:48 am - Nick Taylor, Joaquín Niemann, Russell Henley
  • 10:06 am - Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
  • 10:18 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
  • 10:30 am - Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
  • 10:42 am - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
  • 10:54 am - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
  • 11:06 am - Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
  • 11:18 am - Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
  • 11:30 am - Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)
  • 11:42 am - Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
  • 11:54 am - Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)
  • 12:12 pm - Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
  • 12:24 pm - Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry
  • 12:36 pm - Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Schenk
  • 12:48 pm - Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
  • 1:00 pm - Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 1:12 pm - Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
  • 1:24 pm - Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
  • 1:36 pm - Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
  • 1:48 pm - Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
  • 2:00 pm - Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

More details on the 2024 Masters will be updated as the event progresses.

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?