Masters Par 3 Contest 2024: Date, time, how to watch, live stream and more

The 2024 Masters is set to tee off at the Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11.
Meanwhile, the Masters Par 3 Contest, an exhibition event held every year on the day before the opening round, is being played on Wednesday, April 10. The nine-hole, par-27 single-round event will feature holes ranging from 70-140 yards on the course.
The Masters Par 3 Contest 2024 will begin on Wednesday at noon. The exhibition event will be available on a host of television and streaming options. It will be available on live television from 3-5 p.m. ET on the Masters website and ESPN.
How to watch the Masters Par 3 Contest 2024
Live coverage of the 2024 Masters Tournament will be available on Masters.com. All events of the tournament week can be viewed on the website, including a shot-by-shot coverage of featured player groups during the main tournament. Notably, ESPN will also feature live coverage of the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.
Here’s when and where to watch the Par 3 Contest:
- Date: Wednesday, April 10
- TV: 3-5 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Live Stream: 2-5 p.m. ET on Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, Fubo
Sirius XM Radio will have live updates of the tournament.
The event was won by Tom Hoge in 2023. No golfer has won both the Par 3 Contest and the main tournament in the same year. Interestingly, the event is not exclusive to Masters players. Family members of the players often get a chance to serve as the caddies for the exhibition event, making it more appealing for the stars.
2024 Masters first-round tee times
Day 1 of the 2024 Masters will tee off at 8:00 am with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp on the first tee. The grouping of José María Olazábal, Taylor Moore and Santiago de la Fuente will follow suit at 8:12 am. The last tee of the day will be taken by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood at 2:00 pm.
Listed below are the Thursday tee times for the competition at Augusta National (All times ET):
- 8:00 am - Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
- 8:12 am - José María Olazábal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)
- 8:24 am - Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
- 8:36 am - Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)
- 8:48 am - Gary Woodland, Thorbjørn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
- 9:00 am - Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)
- 9:12 am - Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
- 9:24 am - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
- 9:36 am - Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 9:48 am - Nick Taylor, Joaquín Niemann, Russell Henley
- 10:06 am - Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
- 10:18 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
- 10:30 am - Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
- 10:42 am - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 10:54 am - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
- 11:06 am - Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
- 11:18 am - Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
- 11:30 am - Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)
- 11:42 am - Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:54 am - Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)
- 12:12 pm - Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 12:24 pm - Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry
- 12:36 pm - Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Schenk
- 12:48 pm - Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
- 1:00 pm - Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:12 pm - Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 1:24 pm - Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 1:36 pm - Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
- 1:48 pm - Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
- 2:00 pm - Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
More details on the 2024 Masters will be updated as the event progresses.