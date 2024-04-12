Exploring the Masters cut-line of past 10 years at Augusta National

The 88th Masters commenced at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, March 11, 2024. The first Major of the season is the most awaited tournament in the golf calendar. The first and second rounds of the 2024 Masters will be played on Thursday and Friday.

Only the 50 players or individuals tied at 50th place will make the cut for the third and the final round on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The change in cut criteria happened in 2020 when Augusta National Golf Club revised the rule, previously allowing players within 10 shots of the lead to advance.

In the last 10 years at Augusta, the cut has been fairly consistent and hovered around the 150-stroke mark. The cutline has ranged from 144 strokes (even par) in 2020 to 150 strokes (6 over par) in 2016 and 2017.

The cut line in the last 10 years of Masters is as follows:

2023: 147 (3 over)

2022: 148 (4 over)

2021: 147 (3 over)

2020: 144 (even par)

2019: 147 (3 over)

2018: 149 (5 over)

2017: 150 (6 over)

2016: 150 (6 over)

2015: 146 (2 over)

2014: 148 (4 over)

The expected cut line for the tournament is currently anticipated at 1-over par. This is lower by two strokes compared to the 3-over cut line set in 2023. According to Bet365, the cut line in 2024 is projected to be at 148 (4 over). The odds of cutline being over 148 are +350, exactly 148 are +250 and under 148 are highest at -150.

Players who might miss the cut line in the 2024 Masters

After the first day ended, there were several notable players in danger of missing the cut line in the 2024 Masters.

Leading the pack is Denny McCarthy who recently finished as T2 in Valero Texas Open. He is at T51 with two strokes over par.

In his first appearance at Augusta, Peter Malnati struggled on the course and is at T89 after a score of +10. Malnati carded an 82.

Ricky Fowler, in his 11th appearance at Augusta, finds himself at T73 after the opening round. He posted a score of +4 and has only one birdie and carded 76.

Sam Burns is also in danger and currently tied at 80th position with a score of +5 through 16 holes.

Another player who might miss the cut is Hideki Matsuyama, who has consistently had top-12 finishes in the last four events. He was the winner of the 2021 Masters. The Japanese golfer is currently at T68 with a total score of +4 in his 13th appearance at Augusta.