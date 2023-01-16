Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira paves way to Masters by winning the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship 

On Sunday, Argentina's Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira became the 2023 Latin America Amateur Champion, paving his way to the upcoming Masters.

Last year, de Oliveira came close to being in the playoffs against LAAC eventual winner Aaron Jarvis, but he failed to make a par putt on the last hole.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira closed with 5-under 67 on Sunday. The Argentine earned a spot in three of the Majors this year with his win at the Grand Reserve Golf Club.

Fernandez de Oliveira came into the final round after closing with 9 under 63 on Saturday. He was four strokes ahead of his closest competitor, Luis Carrera of Mexico. He became only the second Argentine to win LAAC. Abel Gallegos was the first to do it (in 2020).

With a final score of 23-under, de Oliveira broke Joaquin Niemann's 72-hole record of by eight shots.

The victory means the 22-year-old has earned a place on the playing field in the upcoming Masters in April, the US Open in June, and the 151st Open Championship in July.

"I’m looking forward to a great year" - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira after his win

" I think my life has changed" - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira expressed his feelings after the win

The conditions were not challenging at the Grand Reserve, which meant that no lead was safe for de Oliveira, despite a four-stroke lead after the first three rounds.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira started Sunday's game with a birdie on the first hole but soon lost the advantage with a bogey on the third. This was enough for the 22-year-old to tighten up and he didn't lose a grip after that. In the last 15 holes, de Oliveira hit five birdies and no bogeys.

The Argentine was in good form throughout, with scores of 68, 67, and 63 in the first three rounds. Luis Carrera also shot a final round 67 but couldn't fulfill the deficit that was made in the first three rounds.

“I’m still very shocked. I think my life has changed. I’m looking forward to a great year. I’m going to take advantage of the three opportunities that I’ve been given for winning this event. So I’m very happy and I just want to enjoy every second of it,” said de Oliveira after winning the LAAC title.

Vicente Marzilio of Argentina hit the final round of 68 to end up in third place with a total score of 17 under. Jose Islas of Mexico (15 under) and Argentina’s Manuel Lozado (14 under) were the other names in the top 5.

Brazilian Fred Biondi scored 65 in Round 4, the lowest on Sunday, finishing in seventh place at 12-under 276.

Defending champion Aaron Jarvis of the Cayman Islands didn't have a great outing in Puerto Rico, with only two rounds at par and another two at just two under par. He tied 17th with Martín Cancino of Chile at 4-under 284.

The 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship is scheduled to take place at the Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama City, Panama, from January 18 to 21.

