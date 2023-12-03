Matt Fitzpatrick called out Collin Morikawa for Green Reading Materials rule violation on Saturday - Reports

Collin Morikawa was penalized two additional strokes to his Hero World Challenge third round score for violating the rule known as "green reading materials." On Sunday, December 3, it also came to light that Matt Fitzpatrick was reportedly involved in the matter.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa were grouped together on Saturday for the third day of the Hero World Challenge. According to NUCLR GOLF, citing Golf Channel's reporter Todd Lewis, the Englishman was the one who reported the American to event officials.

The PGA Tour issued a statement to report that Collin Morikawa received a two-stroke penalty for violating Model Local Rule G-11, which restricts the use of green reading materials during official tournaments.

According to Sports Illustrated, Collin Morikawa's offending action occurred on hole four on Saturday. Jonathan 'JJ' Jakovac, Morikawa's caddie, allegedly used handwritten notes to decide the strategy to be used on that green.

These notes would have been taken before the official start of the event and with the use of a device designed to calculate the measures of the slopes.

Morikawa was informed of his penalty before the start of the fourth and decisive round of the Hero World Challenge. He started Sunday with a score of -8, eight strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

Morikawa has not issued any statement so far regarding the penalty received. Matt Fitzpatrick has also not commented on his alleged involvement in the matter.

Collin Morikawa's progress in the fourth round of the Hero World Challenge

Apparently, the penalty had little effect on Collin Morikawa's mood. His performance during the fourth round has been quite balanced, with a transitional score of -3 at the 15th hole.

Morikawa finished the front nine with three birdies and one bogey. His most complicated moment was precisely on the hole he birdied (9th, 635 yards, par 5), where he was forced to take a penalty stroke.

His second shot landed in a water hazard to the right of the fairway. Morikawa opted to declare it unplayable and took the penalty stroke. He made it to the green with his fourth shot but missed a 14-foot putt for par.

The back nine was not negative for Morikawa either, although without much of a highlight. He made no bogeys, but only managed a birdie on the 14th hole.

The double Major champion's live score is -11, which places him T8. On Sunday, Morikawa was paired with Tony Finau.