Matt Fitzpatrick details watching Tiger Woods’ ‘odd’ equipment choice ahead of his ‘embarrassing’ moment at TGL

Tiger Woods’ return to TGL after a short break presented one of the most hilarious on pitch moments in the league’s short history. The ace golfer was leading his Jupiter Links GC against Rickie Fowler’s New York Golf Club on Tuesday at Palm Beach Gardens, when a miscommunication saw the former make a silly equipment choice. The 49-year-old misheard his caddie say 100 yards when he was actually 199 yards away from the green on the 13th hole.

Having misheard the distance, Tiger approached the shot with a wedge. He took the shot and instantly realized the mishap, sending everyone involved, including his opposition teammates into laughter. Woods dubbed it “one of the most embarrassing moments” of his golfing career. Following the contest, in which Woods’ side lost 10-3, Matt Fitzpatrick revealed that he was paying close enough attention to the 15-time major champion’s equipment choice.

The 30-year-old Englishman admitted being confused by Woods’ ‘little bit odd’ choice to pick a wedge for the shot. He took a hilarious jibe at the incident and said that it “went like a wedge” as well.

In an exchange with the media about Tiger Woods’ wedge incident on Tuesday, Matt Fitzpatrick said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

Q. Were you guys paying close enough attention to realize Tiger grabbed a wedge when he was actually 199 away?

Fitzpatrick: Yeah.

Q. What was your reaction?

Fitzpatrick: Just, that looks like a wedge. It was a little bit odd. And it went like a wedge.

Tiger Woods admits ‘screwing up’ at TGL

Tiger Woods, who appeared more relaxed than in his TGL debut three weeks ago, was in splits after he attempted the 199-yard wedge shot. The 15-time major champion made his teammates, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim, drop to the floor laughing as he repeated hearing “99 yards.”

Tiger Woods said on the ESPN telecast, while laughing:

“I heard 99 yards, so I went out there and hit it. One of the most embarrassing moment in my golfing career just happened… I just screwed up. That was embarrassing.”

The incident saw the former World No.1 lose the 13th hole against Cameron Young of New York Golf Club. It is pertinent to note this was Woods’ Jupiter Links side’s third TGL outing since the league inception. The side has so far lost two of its three matchups, with the sole victory coming against Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf Club.

It is also noteworthy that Tuesday’s outing was Woods' first match appearance since he announced the death of his mother, Kultida, on 4 February. The ace golfer was accompanied by 16-year-old son, Charlie, at the SoFi Center in California. Following the contest, an emotional Woods recalled his mother Kultida watching him play for the last time at the same arena on 27 January.

