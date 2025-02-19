Recently, soccer coach Jack explained how he won the Champions League with Rosenborg in 2029 using Matt Fitzpatrick's Moneyball spreadsheet. He shared a detailed thread about his journey.

On Wednesday, February 13, Jack revealed his goal of winning the Champions League with Rosenborg within 10 years using the Moneyball principle. The club's budget was just £28.34 million, a fraction of the £296 million salaries of other top clubs. To achieve this, he relied on a custom spreadsheet created by Matt Fitzpatrick.

In his thread, Jack discussed building the foundation in the early years and facing early eliminations. It became evident that the team lacked a strong striker and needed to find a better option within a limited budget. He then detailed a few key signings and how they turned into incredible successes. Here's the post:

Speaking of Matt Fitzpatrick, he has been a huge soccer fan, with Sheffield United as his favorite team. Last month, he was seen sporting a Sheffield United jersey. He had also done the same during his WM Phoenix Open debut, when he gifted some of his favorite club's merchandise to fans.

How did Matt Fitzpatrick perform at the Genesis Invitational?

Matt Fitzpatrick's poor form continued at the Genesis Invitational, as he shot 74, 70, 74, and 75 over the four days, finishing with a 5-over total. He placed solo 49th, seventeen strokes off the lead.

The Englishman has been struggling for quite some time now. So far, he has yet to record a top-20 finish in four starts this season. Last year, he managed just three top-10 finishes in 21 appearances. He has not won a title since the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Here is a look at Matt Fitzptarick's last one-year performance:

2025

The Sentry : T24

: T24 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T48

: T48 WM Phoenix Open : CUT

: CUT The Genesis Invitational: 49

2024:

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T21

: T21 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard : CUT

: CUT THE PLAYERS Championship : 5

: 5 Valero Texas Open : T10

: T10 Masters Tournament : T22

: T22 RBC Heritage : T28

: T28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans : T11

: T11 Wells Fargo Championship : T52

: T52 PGA Championship : CUT

: CUT the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday : T5

: T5 U.S. Open : T64

: T64 Travelers Championship : T36

: T36 Genesis Scottish Open : T39

: T39 The Open Championship : T50

: T50 Men’s Olympic Golf Competition : W/D

: W/D FedEx St. Jude Championship : T18

: T18 BMW Championship: T28

