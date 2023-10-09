Matt Fitzpatrick wins the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with his mother, Susan

Finally, after waiting for two days, Matt Fitzpatrick won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship alongside his mother, Susan on Monday at St. Andrew.

The English Professional golfer was in second place with his mother in the pro-am after the second round on Friday. They were just one shot behind Julien Gurrier and Stephane Connery.

Italy Ryder Cup Golf (Image via Getty)

However, on the third day (Monday), the Fitzpatrick family was able to successfully steal the show. Speaking of his success and playing the pro-am with his mother, the 29-year-old golfer said:

"It's funny really, it was kind of a freewheeling week - playing with mum and just trying to enjoy it the best I can and see what happened," he said.

Matt Fitzpatrick also confessed that he will remember this win with his mother forever.

“Even with all my wins, aside from a major, you forget about them in the future, and you’ll always remember the one that you won with your mum.”

Matt Fitzpatrick also won the club competition

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship finally saw a new winner in the form of Matt Fitzpatrick after suffering from bad weather conditions.

Scotland faced heavy rains and waterlogging for two days which made golfers stay away from their game. Not only that, but the play was postponed to Monday and was shortened to 54 holes, instead of the regular 72 holes.

Well, it should be noted that Matt Fitzpatrick had not triumphed on the European tour since the Andalucia Masters in October 2021, though he had won the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour in April. He was also a member of the European side that won the Ryder Cup in Rome one week before this recent victory.

Nevertheless, the Ryder Cup European member reached the top of the leaderboard at the Alfred Dunhill Links by scoring a total of 19-under at St. Andrews.

Fitzpatrick had a good start on the first day of the event where he scored 67 at Carnoustie. However, he maintained an excellent form on day two where he was able to top the leaderboard with a score of 64 at Kingsbarns.

It was then in round three that the two-time PGA tour winner got the victory as he finished his game with a score of 66. As a result of this amazing victory, the 2022 US Open Championship winner has reached the world's top 10 position.

Additionally, Ryan Fox, the champion from the previous year, tied for second place with Matthew Southgate and Marcus Armitage, three strokes behind the winner.