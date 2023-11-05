Matt Kucher’s caddie’s earnings: Exploring the bagman’s salary and more

Matt Kuchar, who is currently leading at the top of the WWT Championship, has a great man by his side as his caddie. Brian Reed, his loyal collaborator for the past three years, has been guiding him through every hole this weekend.

The American caddie has been in the profession for over 20 years and provides critical insight to the golfer. However, the duo has not won a tournament together yet.

Additionally, the bagman likes to live a private life and hence, has never disclosed anything regarding his earnings. So there is not much information available regarding his finances.

Nevertheless, given that the duo has a long partnership, it is expected that Reed would be getting 10% plus incentives and more of the prize money while accompanying the player for his events.

This means if Matt Kuchar wins the WWT Championship and earns $1.476 million in prize money, he might pay his caddy 10% of the money; $147,600.

It is pertinent to note that before caddying Kuchar, Reed has caddied for Kyle Stanley, Martin Laird, Brian Davis, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Stadler. He has also caddied for Troy Merritt, who is teeing off against Kuchar at the WWT Championship.

Matt Kuchar and his previous local caddie controversy

In 2018, Matt Kuchar teamed up with a local caddie, David Giral Ortiz, to fill in for his normal caddie at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico.

According to Kuchar, the golfer agreed to pay the fill-in caddie $1000 if he missed the cut, $2000 if he made the cut, $3000 if he finished in the top 20, and lastly, $4000 if he finished in the top 10 spot. As a result, a deal regarding the winner’s payout was not on the list.

However, Matt Kuchar went on to win the competition. Following that, he paid David $5000, which was far too low in comparison to the winning sum. As a result, he received a lot of backlash on social media. However, his caddie at the time, John Wood, supported him.

Wood favored Kuchar with a tweet that reads:

“Matt, his entire family and team have never been anything but generous, inclusive, respectful, and complimentary of me and the job I do for him. I wouldn’t work for someone I didn’t respect or who didn’t value my opinion. To crucify for one mistake feels wrong."

The nine-time PGA Tour winner then quickly realized his mistake and paid the caddie $50,000. This amount, though, was still less than five percent of the total earnings. Nevertheless, David was satisfied with his earnings.