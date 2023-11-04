“Golf is a fickle creature” - Matt Kuchar on chasing his first win on PGA Tour since 2019 at the 2023 WWT Championship

Matt Kuchar is looking forward to breaking his four-year-old winless streak at this week's 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. He last won a PGA Tour event in 2019 at the Sony Open in Hawaii after registering a four-stroke victory over Andrew Putnam.

Matt Kuchar finished in second position following the Friday round of the 2023 WWT Championship. He is in contention to win the tournament this week.

Kuchar played a round of 65 on Friday and jumped in three positions to settle for second position. Speaking about his performance in the post-round press conference, Kuchar said (via NBC Sports):

“I left for this trip kind of saying to my family I’m excited about the week, my game’s in good form, I’m looking forward to getting down to Cabo and hopefully playing some good golf. Never know. I’ve certainly said that before and it’s not gone quite as planned. Golf is a fickle creature. But I’ve been feeling good for a while about the state of my game… it’s turned out to kind of be holding true.”

Kuchar played two rounds of 65 at the World Wide Technology Championship. He started his game with a birdie on the first hole and then added seven more birdies and one bogey in the opening round to score 65. He was impressive in the second round when he fired a bogey-free round of 65 after making seven birdies.

Kuchar finished two strokes behind the tournament leader, Camilo Villegas, following the second round of the 2023 WWT Championship.

Matt Kuchar's performance in 2023

Matt Kuchar has a mixed display of performances in 2023. He started the new year playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii and finished in the T7 position. He had a good start to the year but then missed the cut at the very next tournament he played, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Kuchar then finished in the T32 position at the WM Phoenix Open and eighth at The Genesis Invitational Open. He missed the cut at two following events before having two back-to-back top-10 finishes. His best finish in 2023 was recorded at The Honda Classic.

Below are the results of all the tournaments Matt Kuchar played in 2023:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T7

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: CUT

WM Phoenix Open: T32

The Genesis Invitational: 8

The Honda Classic: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T9

Valero Texas Open: T3

RBC Heritage: T19

Wells Fargo Championship: T23

AT&T Byron Nelson: T43

PGA Championship: CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 62

RBC Canadian Open: T20

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: CUT

John Deere Classic: 67

3M Open: T43

Wyndham Championship: T38

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T61

Fortinet Championship: T7