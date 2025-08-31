Matt Wallace breaks down in tears over Ryder Cup selection as Luke Donald preps to announce his picks

Matt Wallace became emotional after falling short at the Omega European Masters on Sunday, knowing it could cost him a spot on Team Europe for the Ryder Cup. Wallace arrived at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club as the defending champion, knowing another win could boost his chances of making the team as a captain’s pick.The Englishman closed with a 67 to finish two shots behind the winner, Thriston Lawrence. Wallace’s 20-under total was not enough, as Lawrence claimed his second Omega European Masters title.On the 17th hole, Wallace’s approach went long, and he collapsed on the fairway, remaining down for a few moments. His birdie putt narrowly missed, and he removed his hat and bowed his head in frustration.Speaking about his hopes, Matt Wallace stressed how much representing Europe means to him, while he was overwhelmed by emotions.&quot;I'll never give up on the Ryder Cup! I just won’t,” he said before turning away to end the conversation.The 35-year-old finished 12th in the European Ryder Cup standings and is considered on the edge for a captain’s pick. With Luke Donald set to announce his six selections on Monday, Wallace admitted that a win in Switzerland was likely his best chance to secure a place at Bethpage Black.Matt Wallace has been through Ryder Cup heartbreak before. Despite winning three titles in 2018, then-captain Thomas Bjorn opted for experienced players instead, leaving Wallace out of the team.Matt Wallace admits Ryder Cup focus can be overwhelmingMatt Wallace has long used the Ryder Cup as his biggest source of motivation. Last month, he told Bunkered Magazine that the thought of representing Europe motivates him to push harder in training.“When I go in the gym and my trainer says ‘Ryder Cup’ whenever I’m flagging, I get a buzz and I go hard and I go again,” Wallace said.At the same time, the Englishman recognizes that the obsession can be too much. He explained that he needs to shift more of his drive internally, focusing on his own game rather than letting Ryder Cup pressure dominate his mindset.“I need the internal source to be more about me and my golf and wanting to be happy with how I play and how I hit a shot. Because if I’m happy with how I hit a shot and come off a golf course, I know I’m good enough,” he said.Matt Wallace added that grit and determination are at the core of his game, and that consistently demonstrating these qualities is the key to achieving consistency. Despite his fight at the Omega European Masters, where he finished just two shots behind the winner, his Ryder Cup chances remain slim. Ranked 86th in the world and once as high as 23rd, Wallace may now have to wait until 2027 for his chance to represent Europe.