2025 Omega European Masters prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $3.25 million purse?

The DP World Tour concluded its Switzerland event, the Omega European Masters, which took place at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana. Thriston Lawrence sealed the victory with a 22-under par total score after defeating Rasmus Højgaard and others by two strokes.
Lawrence stepped into contention for the title right from the get-go of the Omega European Masters. He shot a brilliant -7 par to tie for second in round one. In the second round, he slipped as he shot a couple of bogeys and fell to T3. He recovered impressively in the third round after shooting five consecutive birdies to grab the lead. He maintained the lead in the final round and sealed the victory with a -22 par score.
The South-African golfer clinched his fifth European Tour win, ending the title drought of two years, to claim the prize money of $5,53,229.93 and 835 Race to Dubai points. With his Omega European Masters win, Lawrence leaped in the standings from 79th to reach 19th position.
Rasmus Højgaard, on the other hand, had a brilliant run at the Omega European Masters, as he played himself into contention from T38 in round one to the joint runner-up position. He, along with Sami Välimäki and Matt Wallace, fell short of two shots and settled for the $2,41,902.51 runner-up prize.
Let's take a look at what each player in the field earned at the end of the Omega European Masters.
2025 Omega European Masters complete prize money breakdown
Here is a complete breakdown of how much each golfer earned from the total purse of $3.25 million at the Omega European Masters, along with their finishing positions.
- 1- Thriston Lawrence(-22) - $5,53,229.93
- T2 - Rasmus Højgaard(-20) - $2,41,902.51
- T2 - Sami Välimäki(−20) - $2,41,902.51
- T2 - Matt Wallace(−20) - $2,41,902.51
- 5 - Matt Fitzpatrick(-19) - $1,37,982.06
- 6 - Richard Mansell(-18) - $1,13,900.27
- 7 - Joel Girrbach(-17) - $97,628.81
- T8 - Angel Ayora(-15) - $67,038.45
- T8 - Lucas Bjerregaard(−15) - $67,038.45
- T8 - Joakim Lagergren(−15) - $67,038.45
- T8 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen(−15) - $67,038.45
- T8 - Marco Penge(−15) - $67,038.45
- T13 - Mikael Lindberg(-14) - $48,977.12
- T13 - Guido Migliozzi(-14) - $48,977.12
- T13 - John Parry(-14) - $48,977.12
- T13 - Maximilian Rottluff(-14) - $48,977.12
- T17 - Ugo Coussaud(-13) - $39,973.57
- T17 - Oliver Lindell(-13) - $39,973.57
- T17 - Keita Nakajima(-13) - $39,973.57
- T17 - Andrea Pavan(-13) - $39,973.57
- T17 - Jordan Smith(-13) - $39,973.57
- T17 - Tom Vaillant(-13) - $39,973.57
- 23 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat(-12) - $35,797.23
- T24 - Paul Casey(-11) - $33,356.51
- T24 - Ronan Kleu(-11) - $33,356.51
- T24 - Haotong Li(-11) - $33,356.51
- T24 - Lukas Nemecz(-11) - $33,356.51
- T28 - Thomas Aiken(-10) - $28,963.21
- T28 - Todd Clements(-10) - $28,963.21
- T28 - Benjamin Hebert(-10) - $28,963.21
- T28 - Darius Van Driel(-10) - $28,963.21
- T28 - Andrew Wilson(-10) - $28,963.21
- T33 - Veer Ahlawat(-9) - $23,384.43
- T33 - Romain Langasque(-9) - $23,384.43
- T33 - Patrick Rodgers(-9) - $23,384.43
- T33 - Adrien Saddier(-9) - $23,384.43
- T33 - Jason Scrivener(-9) - $23,384.43
- T33 - Clément Sordet(-9) - $23,384.43
- T33 - Antoine Rozner(-9) - $23,384.43
- 40 - Matteo Manassero(-8) - $20,502.05
- T41 - Nicolas Colsaerts(-7) - $18,549.47
- T41 - Alejandro Del Ray(-7) - $18,549.47
- T41 - Benjamin Follett-Smith(-7) - $18,549.47
- T41 - Casey Jarvis(-7) - $18,549.47
- T41 - Zander Lombard(-7) - $18,549.47
- T46 - Ivan Cantero(-6) - $14,969.76
- T46 - John Catlin(-6) - $14,969.76
- T46 - Niklas Lemke(-6) - $14,969.76
- T46 - Sebastian Söderberg(-6) - $14,969.76
- T46 - Richard Sterne(-6) - $14,969.76
- T46 - Danny Willett(-6) - $14,969.76
- 52 - Jacques Kruyswijk(-5) - $12,691.75
- T53 - Ryggs Johnston(-4) - $11,715.46
- T53 - Callum Tarren(-4) - $11,715.46
- T55 - Matthew Baldwin(-3) - $10,088.31
- T55 - Nacho Elvira(-3) - $10,088.31
- T55 - Manuel Elvira(-3) - $10,088.31
- T55 - Frank Kennedy(-3) - $10,088.31
- T55 - Adrian Otaegui(-3) - $10,088.31
- T55 - Brandon Stone(-3) - $10,088.31
- T55 - Bernd Wiesberger(-3) - $10,088.31
- 62 - Sam Hutsby(-1) - $8,786.60
- T63 - Julien Brun(E) - $8,298.45
- T63 - Marcel Siem(E) - $8,298.45
- T65 - Björn Åkesson(+2) - $7,647.59
- T65 - Alexander Knappe(+2) - $7,647.59
- 67 - Angel Hidalgo(+9) - $7,159.45