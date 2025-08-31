  • home icon
Who won the Omega European Masters 2025? Full leaderboard explored

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Aug 31, 2025 16:11 GMT
After many ups and downs, the Omega European Masters 2025 concluded with Thriston Lawrence standing tall as the overall winner. The tournament was held at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, a par-70 golf course that is interestingly located 1500 feet above sea level, making the challenge even tougher.

The leaderboard of this year's Omega European Masters was extremely tight, but Lawrence outperformed everyone and finished with a total score of 22-under par. He won by a two-shot margin over Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki, and Rasmus Hojgaard, who ended the tournament tied for second at 20-under par.

In his final round in the Omega European Masters, Thriston Lawrence did not get off to a good start. The golfer had three consecutive bogeys on his first three holes in the final round. But he managed to turn things around and secure the win.

Lawrence eventually shot one eagle, followed by five birdies, for a total score of four-under par.

How did the 2025 Omega European Masters leaderboard look?

The 2025 Omega European Masters field included 156 golfers, but only 67 made the cut after 36 holes. Here's what the tournament's final leaderboard looks like for these 67 golfers after 72 holes.

  • 1: Thriston Lawrence (−22)
  • T2: Matt Wallace (−20)
  • T2: Sami Välimäki (−20)
  • T2: Rasmus Højgaard (−20)
  • 5: Matt Fitzpatrick (−19)
  • 6: Richard Mansell (−18)
  • 7: Joel Girrbach (−17)
  • T8: Joakim Lagergren (−15)
  • T8: Lucas Bjerregaard (−15)
  • T8: Marco Penge (−15)
  • T8: Angel Ayora (−15)
  • T8: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (−15)
  • T13: Mikael Lindberg (−14)
  • T13: Maximilian Rottluff (−14)
  • T13: John Parry (−14)
  • T13: Guido Migliozzi (−14)
  • T17: Jordan Smith (−13)
  • T17: Andrea Pavan (−13)
  • T17: Oliver Lindell (−13)
  • T17: Ugo Coussaud (−13)
  • T17: Tom Vaillant (−13)
  • T17: Keita Nakajima (−13)
  • 23: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (−12)
  • T24: Lukas Nemecz (−11)
  • T24: Haotong Li (−11)
  • T24: Paul Casey (−11)
  • T24: Ronan Kleu (−11)
  • T28: Todd Clements (−10)
  • T28: Andrew Wilson (−10)
  • T28: Thomas Aiken (−10)
  • T28: Benjamin Hebert (−10)
  • T28: Darius Van Driel (−10)
  • T33: Adrien Saddier (−9)
  • T33: Romain Langasque (−9)
  • T33: Clément Sordet (−9)
  • T33: Jason Scrivener (−9)
  • T33: Patrick Rodgers (−9)
  • T33: Antoine Rozner (−9)
  • T33: Veer Ahlawat (−9)
  • 40: Matteo Manassero (−8)
  • T41: Nicolas Colsaerts (−7)
  • T41: Zander Lombard (−7)
  • T41: Benjamin Follett-Smith (−7)
  • T41: Alejandro Del Rey (−7)
  • T41: Casey Jarvis (−7)
  • T46: John Catlin (−6)
  • T46: Ivan Cantero (−6)
  • T46: Sebastian Söderberg (−6)
  • T46: Richard Sterne (−6)
  • T46: Niklas Lemke (−6)
  • T46: Danny Willett (−6)
  • 52: Jacques Kruyswijk (−5)
  • T53: Callum Tarren (−4)
  • T53: Ryggs Johnston (−4)
  • T55: Frank Kennedy (−3)
  • T55: Manuel Elvira (−3)
  • T55: Brandon Stone (−3)
  • T55: Adrian Otaegui (−3)
  • T55: Nacho Elvira (−3)
  • T55: Matthew Baldwin (−3)
  • T55: Bernd Wiesberger (−3)
  • 62: Sam Hutsby (−1)
  • T63: Marcel Siem (E)
  • T63: Julien Brun (E)
  • T65: Alexander Knappe (+2)
  • T65: Björn Åkesson (+2)
  • 67: Angel Hidalgo (+9)
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
