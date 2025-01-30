Maverick McNealy advocates for ‘cuts’ at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Maverick McNealy advocates having a cutline on PGA Tour events. The Tour has introduced elevated purses for the eight signature events including this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, of which three - The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Memorial Tournament - have a cutline after 36 holes, but the remaining five do not.

McNealy is gearing up to play this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event, and ahead of the tournament, he opened up about having a cutline on PGA Tour events in the press conference of the signature event.

"I think cuts, again, personal opinion, are an important part of the game. Like I said, our fields are so deep, and there's a lot—non-winner on the PGA Tour three months ago, and the same guy hasn't changed, playing pretty good right now. But the cool thing is that I'd like to see a lot of guys have a chance starting," Maverick McNealy said.

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start with its first round on Thursday, January 30. It's a four-day event at Spyglass Hill, which will have its finale on Sunday, February 2. McNealy tees off for the first round on the first tee hole. He will start his game in a group with Nico Echavarria at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Maverick McNealy shares his excitement to play at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

Maverick McNealy is excited to play on the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. During the press conference of the tournament, he reflected on his experience being part of the tournament with a smaller field. He said (via Tee Script):

"Really excited to be here. It's my favorite tournament of the year. It's my favorite golf course on tour and it was a huge focus for me in the fall to try and make sure I played well and locked up that 10 spots coming in. That was a huge circle in my calendar, so pumped to be here."

This is McNealy's fourth event on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. He started his outing with the season-opening The Sentry, where he played four rounds of 68, 64, 69, and 68 to settle in T8. He then played at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and after playing four rounds of 69, 66, 65, and 73, he settled in T45. His last outing was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he played four rounds of 70, 73, 73, and 77 and tied for 52nd place.

