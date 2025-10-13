Max Greyserman unravels positive learning at Baycurrent Classic after losing the title to Xander Schauffele

Max Greyserman finished second on the PGA Tour Sunday, narrowly missing a chance to force a playoff. Playing in the final group at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic for the second year in a row, Greyserman came close on the 72nd hole.

Had he made it, Greyserman would have tied Xander Schauffele at 19-under 265. Instead, he tapped in for birdie, finishing at 18-under 266 after a final-round 6-under 65. It was a strong performance in tough conditions, but once again Greyserman left Japan without a win. When asked what he learnt from his runner-up finish at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, he said, via Tee Scripts:

"Yeah, that shot on 18, I needed to make the shot. I knew I needed to do that. So with the pressure and all that excitement, the juices, I pulled off and hit a great shot and birdied the last hole, so that's a positive to take away."

Greyserman said that whether the experience was positive or negative, playing on Sundays near the lead is extremely valuable. He explained that the way a player felt on Thursday and Friday was very different from Saturday and Sunday, when they are close to the lead.

Max Greyserman added that the more he experiences being in contention, the more comfortable he becomes, and that helps him handle similar situations even better in the future. He added:

"But I felt good today, felt calm. Obviously you have nerves, I'm sure Xander had some nerves at times, highs, lows, but felt good to experience that. Just continuing to put myself in those situations will pay off in the end at some point."

The round had its highs and lows. Greyserman was even par through five holes after birdie-bogey-birdie on holes 2-4. He added two more birdies before the turn and picked up two more on holes 12 and 13.

Max Greyserman gave himself a few late chances but could not convert as Schauffele birdied three of his final five holes to pull ahead. On the final hole, Greyserman faced a critical approach. He needed to hole it to reach a playoff after Schauffele had hit his approach onto the green about 35 feet away.

Greyserman’s shot measured 187 yards, though the uphill lie and conditions made it feel closer to 196. Despite a solid effort, the ball just missed, leaving him in second place once again.

How much did Max Greyserman win at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic?

Xander Schauffele captured his 10th career PGA Tour title at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, earning $1.44 million in prize money. It was his first victory since The Open Championship in 2024. He finished the tournament at 19-under, edging out Max Greyserman by a single stroke. Greyserman, who had been tied for the lead going into the final round, carded a 6-under 65 to finish at 18-under and took home $864,000.

The final round at Yokohama Country Club saw Schauffele hold steady atop the leaderboard with a 7-under 64, securing the win. Min Woo Lee, who began the day tied for eighth, posted a 3-under 69 to finish in T10 at 11-under for the tournament. Matt McCarty turned in the round of the day, shooting an 11-under 61 to break the 18-hole tournament record and climb 30 spots to finish in T14 at 10-under overall, the largest movement on the leaderboard.

The closing round at Yokohama was a showcase of skill and resilience as players battled tough course conditions for position and prize money. Schauffele’s steady play under pressure and Max Greyserman’s near-miss highlighted the fine margins at the top, while standout performances like McCarty’s added excitement to a thrilling conclusion on a challenging course.

