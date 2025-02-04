Max Homa calls on fans to compete with him at Scottsdale, announces date and venue

Max Homa has called on his fans to compete with him at Scottsdale ahead of the upcoming PGA Tour's Phoenix Open. At the event, golf fans will get a chance to meet, interact with, and compete with Homa and Min Woo Lee.

In the recent Instagram Stories, Homa invited fans to join him in a "Closest to the Pin Challenge" at Lululemon. In another Story, he shared that the event will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, at Lululemon Scottsdale Quarter. Homa wrote:

"Heading to Scottsdale this week? You’re invited to compete with me in a Closest to the Pin Challenge at lululemon. See you there!"

One of the stories also had a link to Eventbrite for fans to book their tickets to the venue and for more information about the event.

Max Homa calls on fans to compete with him at Scottsdale (Credit: @max.homa/Instagram)

As per the Eventbrite website, the event's highlight is the "Closest to the Pin Challenge" in which both Homa and Lee will compete with participants in a two-shot challenge. All competitors will play the hole first from 150 yards and then from 50 yards.

The winner will be decided based on the lowest total combined distance from the hole across both shots. All competitors will receive 25% off on their purchases at Lululemon and a custom golf ball marker.

Max Homa has competed in three tournaments in the 2025 season. He tied for 26th at the Sentry and 53rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He withdrew in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

How did Max Homa perform in the 2024 season?

Max Homa had an average 2024 season. He started the year ranked 7th in the OWGR standings and finished the year ranked 35th. He competed in 22 PGA Tour tournaments and made cut in 18 of them. He had three top-10 finishes and eight top-25 finishes.

Homa's best performances include a T3 at the Masters tournament and a T8 at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Well Fargo Championship. His other notable performances include a T13 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T14 at the Sentry.

Take a look at Max Homa's performance in the 2024 PGA Tour tournaments

The Sentry : T14

: T14 Farmers Insurance Open : T13

: T13 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T66

: T66 WM Phoenix Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut The Genesis Invitational : T16

: T16 Arnold Palmer Invitational : T8

: T8 THE PLAYERS Championship : T64

: T64 Valero Texas Open : T25

: T25 Masters Tournament : T3

: T3 RBC Heritage : T55

: T55 Wells Fargo Championship : T8

: T8 PGA Championship : T35

: T35 Charles Schwab Challenge : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut The Memorial Tournament : T22

: T22 U.S. Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Travelers Championship : T61

: T61 Genesis Scottish Open : T70

: T70 The Open : T43

: T43 FedEx St. Jude Championship : 70

: 70 BMW Championship : T33

: T33 Procore Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T27

