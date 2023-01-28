Max Homa gets mic’d up at the Farmers Insurance Open to increase fans’ viewing experience 

CBS and Max Homa treated golf fans to something new on Friday, during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California.

Homa agreed to get mic'd up for a few good minutes on the par-5 13th hole. He was in fourth place at the time with a score of 7 under. The 32-year-old spoke with CBS commentators Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo about different aspects of how to play the hole, including course management, shot-making strategy and other related topics.

Homa inserted an AirPod in his left ear and the commentators began chatting with him as he approached the ball on the fairway. He discussed his plans to hit a cut shot off the tee and how he expected the wind to affect the flight of the ball.

He was also asked about his approach to determining whether to attempt to reach the green in two shots or opt for a layup and what factors he considered in making that decision.

Homa chose to attempt to reach the green on two shots. However, his shot went left, and he later mentioned that it was because he had hit it off the toe. When he reached the green, he noticed that his ball was embedded, so he asked a rules official to obtain a free drop. His next shot landed above the front left bunker, close to the green.

“I’m sure this is just in a peach of a lie,” Homa said jokingly while walking to the green. "And one he got to his ball? “I’m not going to touch it.”

While dropping the ball to play his third shot, Homa continued, “I’m exhausted,” he said standing on the side of the hill. After finally landing his third shot on the green, he two-putted for par.

Max Homa is known for his humor and often displays it on Twitter, which was all being showcased when he got mic'd up. He was candid about his thoughts and strategies during the round, not shying away from opening up.

It's not the first time players have worn mics, but they were all like charity or exhibition golf games and not a serious PGA Tour event.

"I hope the fans at home liked it,"- Max Homa on the mic experience

Max Homa is tied for 4th after 3rd day at Farmers Insurance Open

Max Homa finished Day 3 with a T-4 at 7 under while Sam Ryder is still in the lead at 12 under after 3 days of golf at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Homa talked about the mic experience after the round. According to him, the experience was good despite a few bumps.

“I hope the fans at home liked it," he said. "And I hope that we can do something like that, if not the same thing, going forward. That will be up to the people much smarter than me. I thought it was good. I thought it was good to have insight on the golf course."

The American said the players are entertainers and he would want other professionals to be more flexible too. He added that he understood if other professionals found it uncomfortable, but for him it wasn't that bad as a first time experience.

"Hopefully, like I said, people at home appreciated it and enjoyed it because I just think it’s a little different than in an interview. You’re learning about a hole, about not just the player but about the tournament and the golf course and what it takes to be playing, you know, high-level competitive golf,” Max Homa said

