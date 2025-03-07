Max Homa hits the practice range immediately after disappointing first-round 81 at Arnold Palmer Invitational - REPORT

PGA Tour star Max Homa is competing in the ongoing Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Florida. After a disappointing first round, he reportedly headed to the practice area to try to break the slump.

Ad

American professional golfer Max Homa turned pro in 2013 and has six PGA Tour wins. He came 13th in the 2022 PGA Championship and third in the 2024 Masters Tournament. He is currently competing against big names such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

According to a report by PGA Tour staff writer Paul Hodowanic, Homa allegedly spent at least two hours in the practice area following his disappointing score. Paul Hodowanic posted an image of Homa on Twitter with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“Max Homa shot 81 today at Bay Hill, his worst score of the year thus far. Has now spent the last 2 hours at the practice area, first with putting coach Phil Kenyon and now with swing coach John Scott Rattan. Just trying to break this slump.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Max Homa shot 81 at the end of the opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He is just one stroke ahead of Cameron Young who is in last place with a score of 82.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Wyndham Clark is currently at the top of the leaderboard after round one. He is closely followed by Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Shane Lowry, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout who are all tied at T2.

Ad

A look at Max Homa’s performance on the PGA Tour so far

Max Homa has competed in five other PGA Tour events in 2025 and his best performance was a T26 finish. Homa’s first PGA Tour start of the year was The Sentry at Kapalua Resort. His overall score was 69-69-67-68 and he finished in 26th position, winning $163,333.

Ad

After The Sentry, Homa teed off in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. However, he withdrew during the second round of the event due to illness. Before his withdrawal, Homa had a rough start in the first round of the event. He made a triple bogey on his first hole, which proved to be a huge setback for his game. In the second round, he was four-over and had three holes left to play before he withdrew.

Ad

Next, the 34-year-old PGA Tour star headed to Pebble Beach Golf Links for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. At the end of the tournament, his overall score was 71-72-70-69. He finished at T53, earning $43,000 for his victory.

The third PGA Tour event Max Homa played in this year was the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He had 76 and 69 in the first and second rounds respectively. However, he didn’t make the cut and therefore, didn’t proceed to play in the third round.

Homa also played in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. However, he also didn’t make the cut as he only scored 76 and 75 in the first and second rounds respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback