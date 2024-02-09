Max Homa looks at the funny side after Tee times were pushed at WM Phoenix Open due to bad weather

Like everyone in the WM Phoenix Open field, Max Homa has had to deal with tough weather conditions in Scottsdale. However, this hasn't stopped Homa from finding the funny side of it.

Due to several suspensions and delays due to bad weather or darkness, the first round of the 2024 Phoenix ended around noon on Friday. For this reason, the tee times were moved and Max Homa's group is scheduled to start at no less than 5:33 pm (local time), 7:33 pm (Eastern Time).

As usual in him, Homa found the way to see the humorous side of the matter and so he let it show in his personal X account. He posted the following.

"It will be like showing up to a bar 15 minutes before it closes. Probably won’t have enough time to have a lot of fun, but every interaction with a person will be alarming and hilarious."

Max Homa could not assert his quality during the first round, as he could only score 2 over. His performance included one birdie and three bogeys. In fact, Homa is currently below the projected cut line (even), although with the second round still to play.

Max Homa in the second round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open and more

Max Homa will tee off at 7:33 pm (ET) in a group completed by Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth. According to the weather forecast, the sun will set at 8:00 pm (ET), so it is highly likely that Homa will not even be able to complete the front nine.

The so-called "morning wave" of the second round of the WM Phoenix Open actually began at 2:25 pm (ET). The planned tee times indicate that the afternoon wave, to which Homa belongs, will start at 7:00 pm (ET).

After the first 18 holes, Nick Taylor was leading the 2024 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard after equaling the lowest score of the course with an 11 under 60. Andrew Novak was in second place, five strokes behind.

However, during the front nine of the second round, Novak erased the deficit and is tied for first place with Taylor, with a score of 10 under. Novak went 4 under for the round through 9th, while Taylor went 1 over through 6th.