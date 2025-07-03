  • home icon
Max Homa shares what makes him 'feel good inside' despite not having a great season

By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 03, 2025 02:24 GMT
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Max Homa at the RBC Canadian Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Max Homa hasn’t had the strongest season on the PGA Tour, but he still finds moments that lift his spirits. Ahead of the 2025 John Deere Classic, the six-time PGA Tour winner opened up about what keeps him going despite a tough run.

Homa’s last PGA Tour victory came at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Since then, he has struggled to regain top form. In 2025, he has played 16 events without a single top-10 or runner-up finish and has missed the cut in seven of them. His best result this year was a T12 finish at the Masters.

Despite underwhelming finishes on the leaderboard, Max Homa shared that some moments off the course still bring him joy.

"It's just one of those things I've been super lucky with, especially with the kids. It always puts things in perspective. I haven't had a very fun year and a half, so when you get a bunch of kids coming up, excited to get your name on their hat, at least it makes you feel good inside."
He added that even after a bad hole, small interactions like those give him a reality check and remind him of the support he’s received over the years.

As he makes his 17th start of the season at the John Deere Classic, Homa will be aiming to end his winless streak and turn things around. He is set to tee off at 8:40 a.m. (ET) from the 10th tee on Thursday, July 3, alongside Jake Knapp and Rickie Fowler.

Max Homa shared why he stepped away from social media

Max Homa recently opened up about why he’s taken a step back from social media. Speaking ahead of the 2025 John Deere Classic, the PGA Tour star said that the constant negativity, especially on Twitter (X), led him to distance himself from the platform.

Homa called the space “awful” and said it took a toll on his mental energy.

“Twitter or X or whatever is an awful, awful place. It took me a while to catch on to how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy,” he said.

He added that while he enjoys fan interactions, the amount of online hate has made it difficult to stay active.

“You get people telling you you should die on the internet. It has nothing to do with not connecting. I’d love to keep connecting with people, but I try to do it in person a bit more because I have yet to meet somebody in person who has said anything even remotely mean,” he added.
Although Max Homa still uses Instagram from time to time, where he has over 750k followers, he admitted that even that platform can become overwhelming. For now, he’s choosing to connect with fans face-to-face and stay away from the online noise.

Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Edited by Tushhita Barua
