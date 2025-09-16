Max Homa has reacted to C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s heated argument on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield. The American golfer had been enjoying his downtime away from the field. He played last week at the Procore Championship. On Monday, he shared a post on his Instagram story about the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Buccaneers.

Ad

Baker Mayfield and Gardner-Johnson had an on-field argument after a play. ESPN shared a short clip of the incident on its Instagram account with a caption:

"CJ Gardner-Johnson and Baker Mayfield exchanged words after this run 👀Mayfield was slow to get up after the run."

It was later reshared by Max Homa on his Instagram account with a three-word caption:

"Love this guy"

Max Homa's Instagram/@maxhoma

In the game, Mayfield recorded 215 yards in passing and helped his team win the game. It was the second straight win of the Buccaneers this season.

Ad

Trending

In the preseason games as well, the Buccaneers had an impressive outfit and won the first two games against the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Max Homa finishes in T19 at the Procore Championship

Max Homa last competed at the 2025 Procore Championship, which wrapped up with its finale on Sunday. It was a decent outing for the American golfer. He started the campaign with an opening round of 71 and then carded 69 on the next day. Homa played the last two rounds of 73 and 68 to settle in a tie for 19th place.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler had an incredible performance, winning by one stroke after shooting rounds of 70, 68, 64, and 67

Max Homa struggled with his game on the PGA Tour this season. He missed eight cuts, but also had notable results, T5 at the John Deere Classic and T12 at the Masters.

Here are the results of the tournaments Max Homa played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

The Sentry: T26 (69, 69, 67, 68)

Farmers Insurance Open: Withdrawn (77, 64)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53 (71, 72, 70, 69)

WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut (76, 69)

The Genesis Invitational: Missed Cut (76, 75)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: Missed Cut (81, 70)

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut (79, 71)

Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut (76, 71)

Masters Tournament: T12 (74, 70, 69, 71)

RBC Heritage: 70 (70, 72, 69, 75)

Truist Championship: T30 (66, 68, 70, 71)

PGA Championship: T60 (73, 64, 76, 77)

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T51 (68, 79, 75, 77)

RBC Canadian Open: Missed Cut (69, 69)

Travelers Championship: T54 (68, 71, 71, 72)

Rocket Classic: Missed Cut (71, 70)

John Deere Classic: T5 (63, 68, 68, 69)

Barracuda Championship: T45 (-1, -14, -12, -1)

3M Open: T39 (66, 68, 69, 69)

Wyndham Championship: Missed Cut (66, 75)

Procore Championship: T19 (71, 69, 73, 66)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More