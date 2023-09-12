Max Homa top PGA Tour power rankings for the 2023 Fortinet Championship: Full list explored

The 2023 Fortinet Championship power rankings were led by Max Homa. He has won the competition for the last two years and will be aiming for a hat-trick at this year's competition.

Homa is one of the top-ranked golfers who will compete at the Fortinet Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 17 at the Silverado Resort and Spa-North Course.

The field is full of talented golfers, including Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Champ, Max Homa, Eric Cole and many more. Homa is leading the power rankings of the tournament followed by Sahith Theegala and Cam Davis.

Here are the power rankings of the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

1. Max Homa

2. Sahith Theegala

3. Cam Davis

4. Andrew Putnam

5. Brendon Todd

6. Mark Hubbard

7. Stephan Jaeger

8. Beau Hossler

9. Eric Cole

10. JJ Spaun

11. Nate Lashley

12. Justin Suh

13. Alex Noren

14. Kevin Streelman

15. Zac Blair

2023 Fortinet Championship odds

Max Homa is also sitting at the top of the 2023 Fortinet championship's odd list. He is the expert favorite to win the trophy this week with the odds of +750 as per SportLine. Justin Thomas is the second favourite to win the trophy on Sunday with odds of +1400.

Noticeably, Thomas has been struggling with his game for the last few months and has even missed playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. However, still, US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson selected him to compete in the biennial events, which will be held later this month. Homa and Thomas will be in the American Ryder Cup team this year.

Here are the odds of the 2023 Fortinet Championship (according to the SportsLine):

Max Homa +750

Justin Thomas +1400

Sahith Theegala +2000

Cameron Davis +2500

Stephan Jaeger +2500

Beau Hossler +3300

Eric Cole +3300

Brendon Todd +3500

J.J. Spaun +3500

Andrew Putnam +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Lucas Herbert +4000

Mark Hubbard +4000

Matt Kuchar +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Alex Noren +4500

Justin Suh +4500

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Chez Reavie +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Doug Ghim +5000

Kevin Streelman +5000

Nick Hardy +5000

Webb Simpson +5000

Austin Eckroat +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Peter Kuest +5500

Cameron Champ +6000

Chesson Hadley +6500

Luke List +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

MJ Daffue +6500

Sam Stevens +6500

Taylor Pendrith +6500

Dylan Wu +7000

Greyson Sigg +7000

K.H. Lee +7000

Nate Lashley +7000

Sam Ryder +7000

C.T. Pan +7500

Ryan Palmer +7500

S.H. Kim +7500

Andrew Novak +8000

Callum Tarren +8000

Charley Hoffman +8000

Justin Lower +8000

Kevin Yu +8000

Stewart Cink +8000

David Lipsky +9000

Ben Martin +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Matthew Nesmith +10000

Preston Summerhays +10000

Tyler Duncan +10000

Will Gordon +10000

Zac Blair +10000

Aaron Baddeley +12500

Carson Young +12500

Erik van Rooyen +12500

Lanto Griffin +12500

Martin Laird +12500

Matti Schmid +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Scott Piercy +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Troy Merritt +12500

Zecheng Dou +12500

Adam Long +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Doc Redman +15000

James Hahn +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Vince Whaley +15000

Zach Johnson +15000

Patton Kizzire +17500

Russell Knox +17500

Ryan Moore +17500