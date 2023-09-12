Max Homa top PGA Tour power rankings for the 2023 Fortinet Championship: Full list explored

The 2023 Fortinet Championship power rankings were led by Max Homa. He has won the competition for the last two years and will be aiming for a hat-trick at this year's competition.
Homa is one of the top-ranked golfers who will compete at the Fortinet Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 17 at the Silverado Resort and Spa-North Course.
The field is full of talented golfers, including Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Champ, Max Homa, Eric Cole and many more. Homa is leading the power rankings of the tournament followed by Sahith Theegala and Cam Davis.
Here are the power rankings of the 2023 Fortinet Championship:
- 1. Max Homa
- 2. Sahith Theegala
- 3. Cam Davis
- 4. Andrew Putnam
- 5. Brendon Todd
- 6. Mark Hubbard
- 7. Stephan Jaeger
- 8. Beau Hossler
- 9. Eric Cole
- 10. JJ Spaun
- 11. Nate Lashley
- 12. Justin Suh
- 13. Alex Noren
- 14. Kevin Streelman
- 15. Zac Blair
2023 Fortinet Championship odds
Max Homa is also sitting at the top of the 2023 Fortinet championship's odd list. He is the expert favorite to win the trophy this week with the odds of +750 as per SportLine. Justin Thomas is the second favourite to win the trophy on Sunday with odds of +1400.
Noticeably, Thomas has been struggling with his game for the last few months and has even missed playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. However, still, US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson selected him to compete in the biennial events, which will be held later this month. Homa and Thomas will be in the American Ryder Cup team this year.
Here are the odds of the 2023 Fortinet Championship (according to the SportsLine):
- Max Homa +750
- Justin Thomas +1400
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Cameron Davis +2500
- Stephan Jaeger +2500
- Beau Hossler +3300
- Eric Cole +3300
- Brendon Todd +3500
- J.J. Spaun +3500
- Andrew Putnam +4000
- Davis Thompson +4000
- Lucas Herbert +4000
- Mark Hubbard +4000
- Matt Kuchar +4000
- Taylor Montgomery +4000
- Alex Noren +4500
- Justin Suh +4500
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Chez Reavie +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
- Doug Ghim +5000
- Kevin Streelman +5000
- Nick Hardy +5000
- Webb Simpson +5000
- Austin Eckroat +5500
- Garrick Higgo +5500
- Peter Kuest +5500
- Cameron Champ +6000
- Chesson Hadley +6500
- Luke List +6500
- Mackenzie Hughes +6500
- MJ Daffue +6500
- Sam Stevens +6500
- Taylor Pendrith +6500
- Dylan Wu +7000
- Greyson Sigg +7000
- K.H. Lee +7000
- Nate Lashley +7000
- Sam Ryder +7000
- C.T. Pan +7500
- Ryan Palmer +7500
- S.H. Kim +7500
- Andrew Novak +8000
- Callum Tarren +8000
- Charley Hoffman +8000
- Justin Lower +8000
- Kevin Yu +8000
- Stewart Cink +8000
- David Lipsky +9000
- Ben Martin +10000
- Chad Ramey +10000
- Harry Hall +10000
- Matthew Nesmith +10000
- Preston Summerhays +10000
- Tyler Duncan +10000
- Will Gordon +10000
- Zac Blair +10000
- Aaron Baddeley +12500
- Carson Young +12500
- Erik van Rooyen +12500
- Lanto Griffin +12500
- Martin Laird +12500
- Matti Schmid +12500
- Ryan Gerard +12500
- Scott Piercy +12500
- Scott Stallings +12500
- Troy Merritt +12500
- Zecheng Dou +12500
- Adam Long +15000
- Austin Smotherman +15000
- Doc Redman +15000
- James Hahn +15000
- Jimmy Walker +15000
- Joel Dahmen +15000
- Peter Malnati +15000
- Vince Whaley +15000
- Zach Johnson +15000
- Patton Kizzire +17500
- Russell Knox +17500
- Ryan Moore +17500