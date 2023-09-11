Who will win the 2023 Fortinet Championship? Golfers’ odds and best bets explored

The first FedEx Cup fall event, the 2023 Fortinet Championship, is just a few days away. A field of 155 players will compete in the $8.4 million tournament at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley from September 14 to 17.
The field has the likes of defending champion Max Homa, World No. 24 Justin Thomas, and US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson. Exciting youngsters such as Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, and Justin Suh will also look to add a PGA Tour title to their respective portfolios.
Who has the best odds at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?
The Napa Valley event will see Max Homa coming back to defend his title for the third consecutive time and aiming to become the most successful player in the tournament's history.
He also has the best odds of +750 entering the 2023 Fortinet Championship. He is followed by Justin Thomas who has +1400, while Shaith Theegala has +2000 odds.
Meanwhile, US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has +15000 odds and nine-time PGA Tour title winner Matt Kuchar has +4000 golf odds.
Following are the top golfers with the best odds entering the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley this weekend (via SportsLine):
- Max Homa +750
- Justin Thomas +1400
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Cameron Davis +2500
- Stephan Jaeger +2500
- Beau Hossler +3300
- Eric Cole +3300
- Brendon Todd +3500
- J.J. Spaun +3500
- Andrew Putnam +4000
- Davis Thompson +4000
- Lucas Herbert +4000
- Mark Hubbard +4000
- Matt Kuchar +4000
- Taylor Montgomery +4000
- Alex Noren +4500
- Justin Suh +4500
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Chez Reavie +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
- Doug Ghim +5000
- Kevin Streelman +5000
- Nick Hardy +5000
- Webb Simpson +5000
- Austin Eckroat +5500
- Garrick Higgo +5500
- Peter Kuest +5500
- Cameron Champ +6000
- Chesson Hadley +6500
- Luke List +6500
- Mackenzie Hughes +6500
- MJ Daffue +6500
- Sam Stevens +6500
- Taylor Pendrith +6500
- Dylan Wu +7000
- Greyson Sigg +7000
- K.H. Lee +7000
- Nate Lashley +7000
- Sam Ryder +7000
- C.T. Pan +7500
- Ryan Palmer +7500
- S.H. Kim +7500
- Andrew Novak +8000
- Callum Tarren +8000
- Charley Hoffman +8000
- Justin Lower +8000
- Kevin Yu +8000
- Stewart Cink +8000
- David Lipsky +9000
- Ben Martin +10000
- Chad Ramey +10000
- Harry Hall +10000
- Matthew Nesmith +10000
- Preston Summerhays +10000
- Tyler Duncan +10000
- Will Gordon +10000
- Zac Blair +10000
- Aaron Baddeley +12500
- Carson Young +12500
- Erik van Rooyen +12500
- Lanto Griffin +12500
- Martin Laird +12500
- Matti Schmid +12500
- Ryan Gerard +12500
- Scott Piercy +12500
- Scott Stallings +12500
- Troy Merritt +12500
- Zecheng Dou +12500
- Adam Long +15000
- Austin Smotherman +15000
- Doc Redman +15000
- James Hahn +15000
- Jimmy Walker +15000
- Joel Dahmen +15000
- Peter Malnati +15000
- Vince Whaley +15000
- Zach Johnson +15000
- Patton Kizzire +17500
- Russell Knox +17500
- Ryan Moore +17500
Interestingly, Brendon Todd (+3500), Chez Reavie (+5000), Sam Ryder (+7000), and Akshay Bhatia (+5000) could be some of the top sleeper picks for the 2023 Fortinet Championship.