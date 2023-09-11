Who will win the 2023 Fortinet Championship? Golfers’ odds and best bets explored

The first FedEx Cup fall event, the 2023 Fortinet Championship, is just a few days away. A field of 155 players will compete in the $8.4 million tournament at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley from September 14 to 17.

The field has the likes of defending champion Max Homa, World No. 24 Justin Thomas, and US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson. Exciting youngsters such as Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, and Justin Suh will also look to add a PGA Tour title to their respective portfolios.

Who has the best odds at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

The Napa Valley event will see Max Homa coming back to defend his title for the third consecutive time and aiming to become the most successful player in the tournament's history.

He also has the best odds of +750 entering the 2023 Fortinet Championship. He is followed by Justin Thomas who has +1400, while Shaith Theegala has +2000 odds.

Meanwhile, US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has +15000 odds and nine-time PGA Tour title winner Matt Kuchar has +4000 golf odds.

Following are the top golfers with the best odds entering the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley this weekend (via SportsLine):

Max Homa +750

Justin Thomas +1400

Sahith Theegala +2000

Cameron Davis +2500

Stephan Jaeger +2500

Beau Hossler +3300

Eric Cole +3300

Brendon Todd +3500

J.J. Spaun +3500

Andrew Putnam +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Lucas Herbert +4000

Mark Hubbard +4000

Matt Kuchar +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Alex Noren +4500

Justin Suh +4500

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Chez Reavie +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Doug Ghim +5000

Kevin Streelman +5000

Nick Hardy +5000

Webb Simpson +5000

Austin Eckroat +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Peter Kuest +5500

Cameron Champ +6000

Chesson Hadley +6500

Luke List +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

MJ Daffue +6500

Sam Stevens +6500

Taylor Pendrith +6500

Dylan Wu +7000

Greyson Sigg +7000

K.H. Lee +7000

Nate Lashley +7000

Sam Ryder +7000

C.T. Pan +7500

Ryan Palmer +7500

S.H. Kim +7500

Andrew Novak +8000

Callum Tarren +8000

Charley Hoffman +8000

Justin Lower +8000

Kevin Yu +8000

Stewart Cink +8000

David Lipsky +9000

Ben Martin +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Matthew Nesmith +10000

Preston Summerhays +10000

Tyler Duncan +10000

Will Gordon +10000

Zac Blair +10000

Aaron Baddeley +12500

Carson Young +12500

Erik van Rooyen +12500

Lanto Griffin +12500

Martin Laird +12500

Matti Schmid +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Scott Piercy +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Troy Merritt +12500

Zecheng Dou +12500

Adam Long +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Doc Redman +15000

James Hahn +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Vince Whaley +15000

Zach Johnson +15000

Patton Kizzire +17500

Russell Knox +17500

Ryan Moore +17500

Interestingly, Brendon Todd (+3500), Chez Reavie (+5000), Sam Ryder (+7000), and Akshay Bhatia (+5000) could be some of the top sleeper picks for the 2023 Fortinet Championship.