2023 Fortinet Championship: Field and Injury update

The 2023 Fortinet Championship is coming up this weekend on September 14 and will last through September 17. Some of the world's best golfers will be present in the field and it should be an excellent competition. The field is full, with more than a few talented golfers making appearances. Here is a list of everyone involved:
Who is in the 2023 Fortinet Championship?
There are various ways to qualify. For example, Justin Thomas is in thanks to a victory in the PGA Championship. This granted him a five-year exemption, and now he's playing once again.
THE PLAYERS Championship winner Webb Simpson was also granted the same five-year exemption. Kevin Kisner (winner of World Golf Championships Event) and Max Homa (winner of Genesis Invitational) are in on three-year exemptions.
The following players are in for winning a PGA Tour tournament:
- Akshay Bhatia
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Brian Gay
- Lanto Griffin
- Nick Hardy
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Garrick Higgo
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- J.J. Spaun
- Robert Streb
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Richy Werenski
- Jason Dufner
- Zach Johnson
- Ryan Moore
- Jimmy Walker.
Tom Johnson is in via PGA Section Champion. Past champion Kevin Tway has also earned a spot. Those who finished in the top 30 in FedEx points in the previous season are included. So, Sahith Theegala and Scott Stallings are here as well.
Yuxin Lin withdrew, allowing Devon Bling to receive his sponsor exemption. Following that, Hayden Springer and Preston Summerhays were both added to the deep field thanks to sponsor exemptions as well. Kevin Stadler and D.J. Trahan were already included via this method.
Fred Biondi, Morgan Deneen and Chase Sienkiewicz also earned entry through unrestricted sponsorship exemptions. The following players have been granted entry based on their top 125 ranking in last year's FedEx Cup:
- Andrew Putnam
- Taylor Pendrith
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Troy Merritt
- Alex Noren
- Beau Hossler
- Matthew NeSmith
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Palmer
- David Lipsky
- Stephan Jaeger
- Russell Knox
- Kevin Streelman
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- C.T. Pan
- Sam Ryder
- Vince Whaley
- Nate Lashley
- James Hahn
- Greyson Sigg
- Scott Piercy
- Callum Tarren
- Max McGreevy
- Chesson Hadley
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Kramer Hickok
- Austin Smotherman
- Justin Lower
- Doc Redman
- Kelly Kraft.
Zac Blair and J.B. Holmes were granted major medical exemptions. Justin Suh secured his spot in the Fortinet Championship by winning three tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Golfers who have earned their spots as Korn Ferry Tour graduates include the following:
- Eric Cole
- Taylor Montgomery
- Austin Eckroat
- Samuel Stevens
- Ben Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- S.H. Kim
- Harry Hall
- Robby Shelton
- Will Gordon
- Kevin Yu
- Ben Martin
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- M.J. Daffue
- Zecheng Dou
- Harrison Endycott
- Paul Haley II
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Armour
- Carl Yuan
- Tano Goya
- Trevor Cone
- Brice Garnett
- Brent Grant
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Matti Schmid
- Kevin Roy
- Trevor Werbylo
- Scott Harrington
- Brandon Matthews
- Brian Stuard
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Michael Gligic.
Players ranked from 126 to 150 in last year's FedEx Cup have also made it in. They include Andrew Novak, Dylan Wu, Harry Higgs, Cameron Percy, Charley Hoffman, Jonathan Byrd, Martin Trainer, Satoshi Kodaira and Hank Lebioda.
The Fortinet Championship also features these golfers:
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ryan Gerard
- Peter Kuest
- Cody Gribble
- Sean O'Hair
- S.Y. Noh
- Chris Stroud
- Kevin Chappell
- Sung Kang
- Wesley Bryan
- William McGirt
- Ricky Barnes
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Tommy Gainey
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Greg Chalmers
- Derek Ernst
- Derek Lamely
- Scott Brown
- Ben Crane
- Sangmoon Bae
- Kyle Stanley
- D.A. Points
- Arjun Atwal.
This completes the roster of players for the upcoming Fortinet Championship this weekend.