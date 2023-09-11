2023 Fortinet Championship: Field and Injury update

The 2023 Fortinet Championship is coming up this weekend on September 14 and will last through September 17. Some of the world's best golfers will be present in the field and it should be an excellent competition. The field is full, with more than a few talented golfers making appearances. Here is a list of everyone involved:

Who is in the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

There are various ways to qualify. For example, Justin Thomas is in thanks to a victory in the PGA Championship. This granted him a five-year exemption, and now he's playing once again.

THE PLAYERS Championship winner Webb Simpson was also granted the same five-year exemption. Kevin Kisner (winner of World Golf Championships Event) and Max Homa (winner of Genesis Invitational) are in on three-year exemptions.

The following players are in for winning a PGA Tour tournament:

Akshay Bhatia

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Brian Gay

Lanto Griffin

Nick Hardy

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

J.J. Spaun

Robert Streb

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Richy Werenski

Jason Dufner

Zach Johnson

Ryan Moore

Jimmy Walker.

Tom Johnson is in via PGA Section Champion. Past champion Kevin Tway has also earned a spot. Those who finished in the top 30 in FedEx points in the previous season are included. So, Sahith Theegala and Scott Stallings are here as well.

Yuxin Lin withdrew, allowing Devon Bling to receive his sponsor exemption. Following that, Hayden Springer and Preston Summerhays were both added to the deep field thanks to sponsor exemptions as well. Kevin Stadler and D.J. Trahan were already included via this method.

Fred Biondi, Morgan Deneen and Chase Sienkiewicz also earned entry through unrestricted sponsorship exemptions. The following players have been granted entry based on their top 125 ranking in last year's FedEx Cup:

Andrew Putnam

Taylor Pendrith

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Troy Merritt

Alex Noren

Beau Hossler

Matthew NeSmith

Adam Long

Dylan Frittelli

Ryan Palmer

David Lipsky

Stephan Jaeger

Russell Knox

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

C.T. Pan

Sam Ryder

Vince Whaley

Nate Lashley

James Hahn

Greyson Sigg

Scott Piercy

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Kramer Hickok

Austin Smotherman

Justin Lower

Doc Redman

Kelly Kraft.

Zac Blair and J.B. Holmes were granted major medical exemptions. Justin Suh secured his spot in the Fortinet Championship by winning three tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Justin Suh pictured in the Fortinet Championship

Golfers who have earned their spots as Korn Ferry Tour graduates include the following:

Eric Cole

Taylor Montgomery

Austin Eckroat

Samuel Stevens

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

S.H. Kim

Harry Hall

Robby Shelton

Will Gordon

Kevin Yu

Ben Martin

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

M.J. Daffue

Zecheng Dou

Harrison Endycott

Paul Haley II

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Armour

Carl Yuan

Tano Goya

Trevor Cone

Brice Garnett

Brent Grant

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Matti Schmid

Kevin Roy

Trevor Werbylo

Scott Harrington

Brandon Matthews

Brian Stuard

Kyle Westmoreland

Michael Gligic.

Players ranked from 126 to 150 in last year's FedEx Cup have also made it in. They include Andrew Novak, Dylan Wu, Harry Higgs, Cameron Percy, Charley Hoffman, Jonathan Byrd, Martin Trainer, Satoshi Kodaira and Hank Lebioda.

The Fortinet Championship also features these golfers:

Aaron Baddeley

Ryan Gerard

Peter Kuest

Cody Gribble

Sean O'Hair

S.Y. Noh

Chris Stroud

Kevin Chappell

Sung Kang

Wesley Bryan

William McGirt

Ricky Barnes

Geoff Ogilvy

Tommy Gainey

Ted Potter, Jr.

Greg Chalmers

Derek Ernst

Derek Lamely

Scott Brown

Ben Crane

Sangmoon Bae

Kyle Stanley

D.A. Points

Arjun Atwal.

This completes the roster of players for the upcoming Fortinet Championship this weekend.