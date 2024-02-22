LIV Golf and Italian publisher Panini Group announced on Thursday, February 22, that they have reached an agreement to produce trading cards in tandem with the circuit.

According to Sports Business Journal, digital LIV Golf trading cards will be released shortly, while the physical version is expected later in the season.

Fans have reacted to the news in a variety of ways. One X (formerly Twitter) user, identified as Golf Unfiltered, posted the following opinion:

"Maybe they should focus on selling tickets first"

Another user opined the following:

"Now THIS is something they’re doing better than the PGA Tour."

A user questioned the relevance of trading cards:

"Are trading cards still a thing? Digital or physical?"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Panini Group is a publishing company founded in 1961 that produces books, comics, magazines, trading cards and other collectible items. It has been an important part of the sports world since it has produced material for football (soccer) events such as World Cups, Copa Americas and Euros, as well as several of the most important football leagues in the world.

As for trading cards, this has been the company's flagship product from the very beginning. Although its fundamental experience is with football (soccer), Panini has ventured into the production and marketing of trading cards for other sports such as basketball, ice hockey, and NASCAR among others.

LIV Golf and golf trading cards

The agreement between LIV Golf and the Panini Group seeks to bring back to golf an ancient sporting tradition, the trading cards. These items have been extremely popular in golf since the very inception of the idea.

According to cardlines.com, golf trading cards have been marketed since the end of the 19th century. At that time, the cards were included in tobacco boxes, so they were known by the popular name of "tobacco cards."

After World War II, trading cards dedicated exclusively to golf were no longer produced. However, the big stars, such as Ben Hogan, remained in multi-sport sets.

The product was reborn in the 1980s with figures such as Jack Nicklaus, and golf occupied large spaces in the production of trading cards in the 1990s. However, its production began to slow down and eventually declined to the present day.

The agreement between LIV Golf and Panini does not only include the marketing of trading cards. They are also expected to produce a high-end line that includes tour souvenirs and autographs, and promotional activities with the participation of players during events is also foreseen.