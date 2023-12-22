Laura Davies recently shared her perspective on Jon Rahm and other golfers who joined the Saudi-backed league for its lucrative benefits. The four-time LPGA Tour Major champion highlighted that although these golfers enjoy themselves on the tour, they are easily replaceable at any given point.

Davies was the guest of honor at the PGA in Scotland's annual glass-clinking luncheon, where she initially addressed the matter. Expressing her lack of interest in the LIV format, Davies emphasized that nobody cares about how Cam Smith plays anymore.

Laura Davies stated:

“And look at Cam Smith? Would anyone actually know how he is doing with LIV and that he was the Open champion before he went? Nobody really knows how he plays any more.”

The English Professional golfer further admitted that she might have also considered joining a similar league for financial gain if given a chance.

However, according to her, everyone must understand that these golfers can easily be replaced sooner or later by other promising players.

“Don’t get me wrong. If anyone offered me that kind of money, I’d be there. I’m not criticizing them, but they are easily replaced. Maybe people won’t think about Jon Rahm eventually, she added.”

It is important to note that earlier in October 2023, LIV demoted four of its players from the bottom of the standings. This included Chase Koepka, Jediah Morgan, James Piot and Sihwan Kim.

Shane Lowry’s honest comments on Jon Rahm’s LIV jump

After giving up his PGA Tour playing rights and risking his Ryder Cup chances earlier this month, Jon Rahm became one of the highest-paid golfers on the LIV circuit. He not only secured entry into the league but was also appointed as the captain of his newly announced team.

While money played a significant role in his decision, Rahm said he opted to switch tours because of the evolving nature of the game.

“Once you get past that, the love of the game, wanting to grow it to a global market and be part of a team, be a captain and hopefully being a leader to teammates, it is something that is so, so special," Jon Rahm said (via USNews).”

In response to Jon Rahm's move, Shane Lowry said that whatever the World No. 3 stated about his transition reflects the words of the LIV league and not his own. Lowry stated at a press conference in Dublin (via the Irish Independent):

“I think what Jon said about growing the game and stuff that’s obviously what they have to say. They’ve signed on the dotted line. They’ve been told by the communications team that this is what you say when you’re asked this and you have no other choice really because they own you now.”