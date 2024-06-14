“Maybe the worst golf shot I’ve ever seen you hit” - Scottie Scheffler's caddie rips golfer after hitting a poor shot at the US Open

The success that Scottie Scheffler has enjoyed all season long has not followed him to the US Open yet. The World No. 1 and initial betting favorite at Pinehurst opened with a score of one over par after the first round. It was a surprisingly high score for a player who's already won five times this season.

On the par-three 17th hole, Scheffler sent a golf ball off the tee. It did not go anywhere close to where he intended, and it caused a hot mic moment that is quite uncommon for the golfer and his team.

Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott said:

"Maybe the worst golf shot I’ve ever seen you hit."

There was a bit of frustration after a dismal shot attempt. Scott has seen the highest highs this year caddying for Scheffler. The golfer was already two over for the round and the 17th hole is one of only a few par-three holes on the course, and that was not an ideal way to start.

Ultimately, Scheffler did rebound and cut his score down to just one over through the first round, but it was all very uncharacteristic for a golfer who has not finished lower than 17th all year.

Scottie Scheffler in danger of missing the cut

Scottie Scheffler's first round ended on a slightly positive note, but he still had plenty of work to do. At that time, he would have had to catch leaders Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, both of whom were five under after the first round.

Scottie Scheffler isn't playing well

The momentum didn't carry over, however. At the time of writing, Scheffler had played 13 holes in the second round. He was two over. That has him tied for 59th place, which would only barely make the cut.

The US Open carries the top 60 players (counting ties) to the third and fourth rounds. Being tied for 59th would allow Scheffler to keep playing, but that's if he doesn't drop any more points.

Additionally, Sam Burns, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods, Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, and several others are behind Scheffler but haven't teed off yet. They could put in a fine second round and pass the World No. 1. Either way, it's a precarious situation, one that is unfamiliar for Scottie Scheffler.

