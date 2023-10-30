“Maybe he's in the wrong profession” - Steph Curry talking about his driver pre-game makes fans chuckle about his golf obsession

Widely regarded as one of the greatest 3-point shooters in the NBA, Steph Curry has also displayed quite the accuracy on the golf course. Boasting a handicap of +1.3, he was named as the Ambassador of Golf for 2023. Golf is on his mind, sometimes even on the basketball court.

Recently, the Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets. While Curry was warming up for the game, he was seen talking about different clubs in his golf bag, particularly his Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond. The video was posted by NBA's X handle and needless to say, basketball and golf fans reacted.

Fans joked that he chose the wrong sport and should have picked up golf instead, while others said that golf seemed to be his side mission.

"Maybe he's in the wrong profession."

Although basketball and golf are quite different, Steph Curry has found his stride in both. Speaking via NBA, he said:

“In both sports, when you find that flow, to be able to stay in that space for as long as you can and enjoy it, there’s no better feeling in either sport."

The adrenaline rush, however, comes more from golf than it does from basketball.

“I get way more nervous on the first tee of any event than basketball,” Curry said. “I still get butterflies on the court but that’s my happy place. It’s something about this game. I don’t know how to explain it, but it brings a lot out of you.”

What is in Steph Curry's golf bag?

PGA Tour recently released a list of Steph Curry's golf bag, and it is impressive, to say the least. Here is the list of what is in Steph Curry's golf bag:

1 . Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Red 7 X

2. 3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees @15.2)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X

3. Utility: Callaway X21 Tour (19 degrees @18.5)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue Hybrid 10 X

4. Irons: Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4-PW)

Shafts: Project X 6.5

5. Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50-10S, 56-10S@55, 60-08Z)

Shafts: Project X 6.0

6. Putter: Odyssey Toulon Atlanta

7. Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

8. Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize

Steph Curry's golf journey is one that he has used to create passion into opportunity. He is excited to make golf an accessible sport to anyone and everyone.