Meet Chris Kirk and wife Tahnee’s 3 kids, Foster, Sawyer and Wilder Kirk

Chris Kirk had a stellar start to the 2023-24 PGA Tour campaign with a win at The Sentry 2024 tournament. The American golfer reigned supreme at the Kapalua Plantations Course with a score of par under 29.

The win in Hawaii marks his 6th PGA Tour victory of all time. The 38-year-old got married in 2009 and since then his wife Tahnee has been a huge support system.

The couple has three sons together namely Foster, Sawyer and Wilder Kirk. Chris Kirk's family has been a huge part of his life and the 38-year-old even took some time off professional golf to be with his family.

His eldest son Sawyer was born in 2014, followed by Foster in 2016, and the youngest Wilder Kirk was born in 2021. Kirk often takes time out of his golfing career and trains his kids to be better golfers. His kids play a strong part in his success and motivate him to do better each time.

Kirk met his wife Tahnee at a Blueberry farm in 2008 and they tied the knot a year later. His wife played an important part when Kirk struggled with alcoholism and depression in 2019. Tahnee Kirk wrote an open letter when Chris Kirk was awarded the PGA Tour Courage Award in 2023:

"Today is a very special day for our family. I am so proud of Chris and what he has overcome."

She added:

"After he won, everything was kind of brought to light again. Thinking about where he was when he first quit drinking almost five years ago now, it’s kind of crazy. And now for him to get the PGA Tour's courage award, well, it's just amazing."

Chris Kirk gets a massive OWGR boost following his win at The Sentry 2024

Chris Kirk The Sentry - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Chris Kirk featured at the The Sentry 2024 after eight years and won the event, comprising a star-studded field. Kirk picked up after the first round and slowly climbed atop the leaderboard.

He finished the final round with a birdie and won the tournament with a 1-stroke lead. Kirk took home the winner's share of $3.6 million from a total purse of $20 million.

However, his OWGR benefitted greatly from the win at the Kapalua Plantations Course. Before the tournament, Kirk ranked 52nd. However, his win helped him get to the 25th position.

Chris Kirk's best OWGR finish is 16th and judging by his form, he could easily surpass his best score and make this season a record-breaking one for him. The American golfer has made a memorable comeback following bouts of alcoholism and depression.