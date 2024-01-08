The Sentry Tournament of Champions leaderboard, payouts and more from latest PGA Tour event

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first PGA Tour event in 2024, and it started the new year off with a bang. The stars were out and they did not disappoint all weekend long. Several showed up and showcased that the Tour is still strong and has many talented golfers. Of those golfers, let us see who emerged victorious this weekend.

Who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions?

After the final round concluded on Sunday, here's how the Sentry Tournament of Champions concluded, along with details of who earned what amount of money to kick start the PGA Tour calendar year:

Win: Chris Kirk $3.6 million

2. Sahith Theegala $2.16 million

3. Jordan Spieth $1.36 million

4. Ben An $975,000

T5. Sungjae Im $690,500

Brian Harman $690,500

J.T. Poston $690,500

Collin Morikawa $690,500

Scottie Scheffler $690,500

T10. Jason Day $530,000

Xander Schauffele $530,000

T12. Sepp Straka $450,000

Patrick Cantlay $450,000

T14. Adam Hadwin $320,250

Eric Cole $320,250

Patrick Rodgers $320,250

Tyrrell Hatton $320,250

Max Homa $320,250

Matt Fitzpatrick $320,250

Harris English $320,250

Akshay Bhatia $320,250

Chris Kirk began his year by just edging out Sahith Thageela, with Jordan Spieth not too far behind. Of the $20 million prize purse, they walked with the most money, with Kirk making $3.6 million for his win.

It was a brilliant effort for Brian Harman, albeit not quite enough to get the win. He was a sterling -25 after he finished on Sunday, proving that his 2023 was not a fluke and that he's someone to contend with every weekend.

Brian Harmon did well at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sungjae Im was right behind at -24 after the final round, starting his 2024 season with a bang. Sepp Straka (-23), Max Homa, Tyrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Adam Hadwin (all -22) were excellent as well.

This was a no-cut event, so everyone played all four days. That being said, some did not have much of an impact. Hideki Matsuyama didn't struggle, but he did play to the tune of a -8 showing, which was only good for T57, which also shows how good the field was this weekend. Notably, not a single golfer was over par.

Rickie Fowler (T54), Ludvig Aberg (T49), Keegan Bradley (T44), and Tony Finau (T38) all did fairly well but not nearly well enough to contend for the ultimate title this weekend.

All in all, it was an excellent return to action for most of these PGA stars, highlighting the number of talented golfers in the circuit and how great this year of golf could be, for them and the fans.