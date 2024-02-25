Meet the long-time girlfriend of Matt Wallace, Chelsie Joce

English professional golfer Matt Wallace is a regular golfer on the PGA Tour and the European Tour. Supporting him every step of the way is his long-time girlfriend Chelsie Joce. The couple has been dating for approximately five years.

Chelsie Joce attended St. Albans Girls School in Hertfordshire for her primary education. With the aim of becoming a businesswoman, she joined the University of Leeds, from which she graduated in 2017. It was during her time in university that she met her partner Matt Wallace.

They started dating in 2014 when Chelsie was in her first year at the University of Leeds. According to her personal blog, Girl on Tour, Matt Wallace told her:

"You’re lucky you met me tonight. I’m a Professional Golfer. I’m never here, I travel a lot."

When the couple met, Wallace was playing on the Alps Tour. Chelsie was reportedly impressed with Wallace's play when she attended her first-ever golf tournament.

Matt Wallace's rise to the PGA Tour

After a strict regimen and a lot of sacrifices, Wallace found his spot on the European Tour in 2017. That was just the beginning of Wallace's successful golf journey. As Chelsie recalls in her blog:

"However, the rollercoaster did not stop there. 2018 has proved to be yet another unbelievable year for Team Wallace. The team has grown in numbers, the hard work has intensified further, and Matt has gone on to win 3 events this year. This makes Matt a 4-time European Tour winner within the space of 16 months."

It was at that time that Chelsie Joce decided to dedicate her time to the success of Team Wallace.

Matt Wallace has achieved quite a lot of success on the PGA Tour as well. After winning four times on the European Tour, Wallace turned to the PGA Tour. In 2019, Wallace finished third at the PGA Championship.

His first full season on the PGA Tour was in 2019-20. Wallace got his first-ever victory on the PGA Tour in 2023, at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Wallace ended his 2023 season on a high note after finishing second at the DP World Tour Championship.

His girlfriend Chelsie Joce continues to record their journey on her blog, Girl on Tour.