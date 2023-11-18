Who is Matt Wallace? All you need to know about the English golfer

Matt Wallace is a professional English golfer, who plays on the European and PGA Tour. Born on April 12, 1990, in Hillingdon, he spent his childhood in Pinner. He did his schooling at Aldenham School and attended Jacksonville State University.

He enjoyed a successful freshman year at the college and won the 2011 OVC Championship and then went on to win the OVC Freshman of the Year.

Matt Wallace started his professional journey in 2012 and joined the Alps Tour. He won six tournaments at the Tour and won the Order of Merit in 2016. The following year Wallace joined the Challenge Tour and started his journey by finishing in third place in the Barclays Kenya Open.

He won his first tournament on the Challenge Tour in 2017 at the Open De Portugal (which was also the DP World Tour event) and earned an opportunity to compete in the European Tour.

Wallace won his second tournament on the European Tour in 2018 at the Hero Indian Open. He defeated Andrew Johnson in a playoff to win the tournament.

Wallace had an incredible season on the DP World Tour in 2018 when he won three tournaments, including the BMW International Open and Made in Denmark tournament. His victories helped him to move inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Matt Wallace has won 11 professional tournaments in his career which includes six on the Alps Tour, four on the European Tour and one on the PGA Tour.

Earlier this year, he had his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He defeated Nicolai Hojgaard by one stroke after playing four rounds of 67-66-70-66.

Wallace recently became the talk of the town after he made nine consecutive birdies at the DP World Tour Championship on November 18.

Matt Wallace ties the European Tour record with nine consecutive birdies at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

The English golfer made birdies on every back-nine hole during the third round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. He played a round of 12-under 60 to top the leaderboard of the tournament. He ties the record of nine consecutive birdies set by James Nitties on the European Tour.

Nitties made nine back-to-back birdies at the 2019 Vic Open. Bernd Wiesberger also made nine consecutive birdies in his career. He sank the birdies at the 2017 Maybank Championship.

Expand Tweet

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship features a stellar 50-player field. The third round of the tournament is underway at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Matt Wallace jumped in 20 positions to top the leaderboard of the tournament after playing a round of 60 on Saturday. He finished with a total score of under 16, one stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland. The final round of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, November 19.