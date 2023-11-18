“Unbelievable” – Fans in awe as Matt Wallace birdies every hole on the back nine to sign 60 in the 3rd round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace stunned fans with birdies on the back nine of the third round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. He topped the leaderboard of the tournament towing the Saturday round.

Wallace started his game in the third round with a birdie on the second hole and added another on the sixth and then one on the eighth hole. He made nine birdies in order from 10th to 18th holes to score 60.

He finished with a score of 12-under 60 to top the leaderboard. DP World Tour shared the news on its X account with a caption that read:

"WHAT HAVE WE JUST SEEN! 🤯🤯🤯 @mattsjwallace birdies EVERY hole on the back nine and signs for a third round 60!"

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped to the comments section to praise the golfer. One user commented:

"Unbelievable! Matt Wallace."

Expand Tweet

"Wait, what???? Such a great player. Happy for him," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

"That’s probably the best 9 holes of golf you’ve seen and will probably ever see again. MW is a baller!!" wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With his incredible performance, Wallace matched the record of nine consecutive birdies set by James Nitties at the 2019 Vic Open. Moreover, he also matched the European Tour record of making 12 birdies in a single round.

Previously, Raphael Jacqueline made the record after making 12 birdies at the 2013 Turkish Open.

Matt Wallace's performance at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace started the game with a round of 72 on Thursday, November 16, at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. He started the game with a bogey on the first hole and then sank a birdie on the second.

Wallace made another bogey on the fourth hole followed by a birdie on the seventh. He carded one birdie and one bogey on the back nine to settle for a score of 72.

In the second round, Wallace fired a bogey-free round of 68. He made a birdie on the first hole and then added three more birdies to score 4-under par 68.

He was amazing in the third round and topped the leaderboard with a score of under 16. Matt Wallace will enter the final round of the tournament with a one-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Viktor Hovland, the 2023 Tour Championship winner, settled in fourth place while Ewen Ferguson finished fifth.

Jon Rahm tied for 11th position with Min Woo Lee, Victor Perez, Matthieu Pavon and Antoine Rozner. Rory McIlroy tied for 18th place with Dan Bradbury, Tom Kim, Julien Guerrier, Zander Lombard and Ryo Hisatsune.

The final of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship is scheduled for Sunday, November 19.