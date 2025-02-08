Megan Khang was chasing a sub-60 score in the 2025 LPGA Founders Cup after finishing the front nine with an impressive score. She didn't achieve the feat, but still finished Round 3 with a new 18-hole record at Nelly Korda’s home course on Saturday.

Khang made a total of seven birdies on the front nine of Round 3. Including four birdies in a row on the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th. As a result, her score at the end of the front nine became 7-under 29. Before shooting the back nine, the LPGA Tour congratulated Megan Khang on X:

"Rumor has it, @megan_khang1023 has ice running through her veins"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Scoring under 60 in a round is an extremely rare feat in professional golf. In women's professional golf, only Annika Sorenstam holds the record for finishing a round in the 60s. At the 2001 LPGA Standard Register PING, Annika finished her second round with a 13-under 59.

If Megan Khang had managed to shoot a sub-60 at the end of her first round at the LPGA Founders Cup 2025, it would've been a record for her. Khang pulled off three birdies and a bogey at the back nine of Round 3, finishing at 9-under 62. Although she did not achieve a sub-60, this is a new 18-hole career-low for her.

Expand Tweet

At the 2025 LPGA Founders Cup, Megan Khang finished her first round at even par and played a much better second round. Khang made four birdies on the back nine, including one on the par-5 17th hole.

How did Megan Khang perform on the 2024 LPGA Tour?

Megan Khang joined the LPGA Tour in 2016. The 27-year-old has won once in her professional golf career so far. Last year, she played in 22 events and made the cut in 16 of them.

Khang missed the cut at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, the Chevron Championship, the Cognizant Founders Cup, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women's Open in 2024. At the end of her season last year, Khang's tournament earnings totaled $789,775.

Here's a detailed look at all the performances of Megan Khang on the 2024 LPGA tour:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, 11, 70-72-69-72, 283 (-5)

LPGA Drive On Championship, 3, 69-69-66-72, 276 (-8)

Ford Championship presented by KCC, T13, 67-67-71-68, 273 (-15)

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, T32, 74-74-77, 225 (+9)

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, T47, 71-73-71-71, 286 (+2)

Mizuho Americas Open, T14, 69-70-75-66, 280 (-8)

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally, T44, 75-73-74-70, 292 (+12)

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, T2, 65-69-66, 200 (-13)

CPKC Women's Open, T14, 74-71-68-71, 284 (-4)

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, T3, 68-68-69-74, 279 (-9)

FM Championship, T35, 70-71-71-73, 285 (-3)

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, T65, 66-70-73, 209 (-4)

BMW Ladies Championship, T8, 67-70-67-70, 274 (-14)

Maybank Championship, T56, 69-71-70-74, 284 (-4)

The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, T8, 68-72-67-65, 272 (-8)

CME Group Tour Championship, T22, 69-75-70-65, 279 (-9)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback