"Mental illness is real" - Anthony Kim uses $5M-worth comedian's video to make an important appeal

Anthony Kim shared a video of stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von to spread the importance of mental health on his social media handle. Kim, who has personally gone through tough times, struggling to overcome his mental health issues, often uses his platform to emphasize the topic regularly.The LIV golfer shared a video of the $5-million worth comedian (as per Celebrity Net Worth), speaking about a friend he lost due to addiction. During an episode on his show, This Past Weekend, Theo Von shared a personal story about a close friend who lost the battle to addiction and mental health struggles. Von went on to express the impact his friend's death had on him.Anthony Kim, who fought addiction himself, reacted to the video on his Instagram story. &quot;Mental illness is real check on ur loved 1s once in a while. Sometimes don't know who is in that dark space,&quot; Kim wrote.Screenshot of Anthony Kim's Instagram Story - Source: @anthonykimofficial on InstagramThis Past Weekend w/ Theo Von is the stand-up comedian's podcast, which began in December 2016. The show brings different kinds of guests for interviews and focuses on having genuine conversations as well as humor.Anthony Kim was on a 12-year hiatus from professional golf owing to his injuries and surgeries, along with mental health struggles. After his indefinite break from golf in 2012, Kim returned to the world to join the LIV Golf League as a 'wild card' player to play as an individual in the team-focused Tour.Anthony Kim shares the positives he takes away from LIV Golf UKAnthony Kim was last seen in action at the LIV event in Rocester, England. He made his 11th appearance of the season at the UK event, where he finished at T47. Kim shared a detailed post reflecting on his performance at LIV UK. &quot;Thank u @livgolf_league England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4 the ❤️ this week. Was expecting more of myself this week but playing the par 5s at a handful over par will never get it done. The postives I take away from this week is my swing is feeling a ton better @killengolf &amp; producing the fades im looking 4 &amp; as long as I can fine tune it b4 the last few weeks I feel good about the last 2 events of the season,&quot; he wrote on Instagram.No doubt I’m f**kin frustrated about my play but if I’ve learned anything thru sobriety it’s perseverance &amp; remembering wat actually matters in life &amp; that is my family/close friends while helping others that struggle w mental illness &amp; addiction.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony Kim went on to add how he loves meeting and talking to new people. He also wrote that seeing people 'dig up' themselves from their lowest gives him hope of doing well again.Kim will next be seen at LIV Chicago, set to be played from August 8 to 10.