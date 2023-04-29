“Where I want to belong” – Mexican golfer Raul Pereda is making the best of his PGA Tour debut at home

Raul Pereda is making headlines with his remarkable PGA Tour debut. The Mexican golfer is competing in his home nation and finished in the first round, securing a place in the top ten.

Pereda finished the second round in a six-way tie for 12th place with Tano Goya, Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Jon Rahm, Trevor Werbylo, and Beau Hossler.

He shot 65 on Thursday with a bogey-free round and six birdies. Pereda said of his performance:

"You know, I was going to go to Peru this week and play on the Latin American tour when I got the call. I prepared myself to know and to really feel that this is the environment where I want to be and the environment where I want to belong and I just started believing it. Never hesitated or doubted myself about why I'm here."

Raul Pereda's second-round performance was off the rails with five bogeys and a double bogey. In the second round of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, he made only four birdies.

"I am definitely super emotional" - Raul Pereda on his homeland PGA Tour debut

With a score of 6-under-65, Raul Pereda tied for third place after the first round of the Mexico Open. His parents got emotional seeing their only son playing on the PGA Tour.

Speaking to the media, his mother said:

"What can I say? Ever since he was a baby, he started playing. His big dream was always to play here. And now he is here.

"We are very excited because we have seen from a very young age all his performances, his development, and here we are, enjoying this tournament as well," Raul Pereda's father added.

Raul Pereda was similarly excited to play on the Mexico field. He told reporters in an interview:

"I am definitely super emotional, just like them. I prepared myself all week not to cry, and I'm holding it in. I know they are enjoying it as much as I am, maybe from another perspective, but here they are, with me through thick and thin. I'll have to stay without crying until next Sunday."

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Day 2 Leaderboard explored

1. Tony Finau: -13

T2. Erik Van Rooyen: -12

T2. Brandon Wu: -12

T4. Andrew Putnam: -9

T4. Will Gordon: -9

T4. Eric Cole: -9

T4. Austin Smotherman: -9

T4. Akshay Bhatia: -9

T9. Jimmy Walker: -8

T9. Cameron Champ: -8

T9. Ben Martin: -8

T12. Tano Gaya: -7

T12. Michael Kim: -7

T12. Jon Rahm: -7

T12. Taylor Pendrith: -7

T12. Beau Hossler: -7

T12. Trevor Werbylo: -7

T12. Raul Pereda: -7

T19. Greyson Sigg: -6

T19. Chez Reavie: -6

T19. Alejandro Tosti: -6

T19. Stephen Jaegar: -6

T19. Emiliano Grillo: -6

T19. Austin Cook: -6

T25. Lanto Griffin: -5

T25. Brice Garnett: -5

T25. Scott Piercy: -5

T25. Carl Yuvan: -5

T25. Derek Ernst: -5

T25. Cody Gribble: -5

T25. Ben Taylor: -5

T32. Joseph Bramlett: -4

T32. Adam Long: -4

T32. Geoff Ogilvy: -4

T32. Francesco Molinari: -4

T32. Charley Hoffman: -4

T32. Aaron Baddeley: -4

T32. Nicolai Hojgaard: -4

T32. Jonas Blixit: -4

T32. S.H.Kim: -4

T32. Mark Hubbard: -4

T32. Harry Hall: -4

T32. Carson Young: -4

T32. Vincent Norrman: -4

T45. Byeong Hun An: -3

T45. Andrew Novak: -3

T45. James Hahn: -3

T45. Nico Echavarria: -3

T45. David Lipsky: -3

T45. Satoshi Kodaira: -3

T45. Kevin Chappell: -3

T45. S.Y.Noh: -3

T45. Austin Eckroat: -3

T45. Augusto Nunez: -3

T45. Richy Werenski: -3

T45. Nate Lashley: -3

T45. Patrick Rodgers: -3

T45. Ryan Gerard: -4

T45. Dylan Wu: -3

T46. Kevin Roy: -3

T45. Zecheng Dou: -3

T62. Bill Haas: -2

T62. Ryan Moore: -2

T62. Lee Hodges: -2

T62. Maverick McNealy: -2

T62. Michael Gligic: -2

T62. Trevor Cone: -2

T62. Sebastian Vazquez: -2

T62. Derek Lamely: -2

T62. Gary Woodland: -2

T62. Cameron Percy: -2

T62. Jonathan Byrd: -2

T62. Wyndham Clark: -2

