Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2.5 million purse?

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open ended on Sunday (May 25) with Japan’s Chisato Iwai winning her first-ever LPGA Tour title. Making her eighth start of the 2025 season, Iwai finished at 12-under par and took home $375,000 from the $2.5 million prize purse, along with 500 CME points.
Iwai started strong with five birdies in her first six holes and made the turn in 31 strokes. She added another birdie on the par-3 10th to stretch her lead to six shots and cruised to victory at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open with a final-round 6-under 66. She posted scores of 68, 74, 68, and 66 for a total of 276 strokes.
She won by six strokes over Jenny Bae, who finished second at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open and earned $235,137. Haeji Kang came in third and collected $170,575.
Mexico Riviera Maya Open 2025 payout explored
Here's a look at the complete payout of the prize money from the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, as per the LPGA Tour’s official website:
- 1 Chisato Iwai –$375,000
- 2 Jenny Bae – $235,137
- 3 Haeji Kang – $170,575
- T4. Linn Grant – $92,304
- T4. Weiwei Zhang – $92,304
- T4. Jenny Shin – $92,304
- T4. Somi Lee – $92,304
- T4. Hye-Jin Choi – $92,304
- T9. Kristen Gillman – $45,995
- T9. Aditi Ashok – $45,995
- T9. Carlota Ciganda – $45,995
- T9. Robyn Choi – $45,995
- T9. Minami Katsu – $45,995
- T9. Brianna Do – $45,995
- T9. Arpichaya Yubol – $45,995
- T16. Jeongeun Lee5 – $32,184
- T16. Benedetta Moresco – $32,184
- T16. Karis Davidson – $32,184
- T16. Akie Iwai – $32,184
- T16. Peiyun Chien – $32,184
- T21. Lindy Duncan – $26,546
- T21. Caroline Inglis – $26,546
- T21. Aline Krauter – $26,546
- T21. Gabriela Ruffels – $26,546
- T21. Muni He – $26,546
- T26. Bianca Pagdanganan – $21,499
- T26. Miranda Wang – $21,499
- T26. Olivia Cowan – $21,499
- T26. Nataliya Guseva – $21,499
- T26. Caroline Masson – $21,499
- T26. Yahui Zhang – $21,499
- T32. Brittany Lincicome – $17,540
- T32. Jodi Ewart Shadoff – $17,540
- T32. Charley Hull – $17,540
- T32. Ashley Lau – $17,540
- T36. Mariel Galdiano – $14,290
- T36. Jasmine Suwannapura – $14,290
- T36. Soo Bin Joo – $14,290
- T36. Kaitlyn Papp Budde – $14,290
- T36. Jessica Porvasnik – $14,290
- T36. Dewi Weber – $14,290
- T42. Celine Borge – $11,844
- T42. Min Lee – $11,844
- T42. Gemma Dryburgh – $11,844
- T45. Ryann O'Toole – $10,363
- T45. Jing Yan – $10,363
- T45. Pornanong Phatlum – $10,363
- T45. Julia Lopez Ramirez – $10,363
- T49. Pernilla Lindberg – $9,054
- T49. Mina Kreiter – $9,054
- T49. Jiwon Jeon – $9,054
- T52. Sarah Kemp – $8,110
- T52. Brooke Matthews – $8,110
- T52. Morgane Metraux – $8,110
- T52. Wei-Ling Hsu – $8,110
- T56. Anna Nordqvist – $7,080
- T56. Albane Valenzuela – $7,080
- T56. Maria Fassi – $7,080
- T56. Mary Liu – $7,080
- T60. Elizabeth Szokol – $6,308
- T60. Yue Ren – $6,308
- T60. Maddie Szeryk – $6,308
- T63. Lauren Hartlage – $5,987
- T63. Yuri Yoshida – $5,987
- T65. Amanda Doherty – $5,728
- T65. Malia Nam – $5,728