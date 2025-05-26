Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2.5 million purse?

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open ended on Sunday (May 25) with Japan’s Chisato Iwai winning her first-ever LPGA Tour title. Making her eighth start of the 2025 season, Iwai finished at 12-under par and took home $375,000 from the $2.5 million prize purse, along with 500 CME points.

Iwai started strong with five birdies in her first six holes and made the turn in 31 strokes. She added another birdie on the par-3 10th to stretch her lead to six shots and cruised to victory at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open with a final-round 6-under 66. She posted scores of 68, 74, 68, and 66 for a total of 276 strokes.

She won by six strokes over Jenny Bae, who finished second at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open and earned $235,137. Haeji Kang came in third and collected $170,575.

Mexico Riviera Maya Open 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout of the prize money from the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, as per the LPGA Tour’s official website:

1 Chisato Iwai –$375,000

2 Jenny Bae – $235,137

3 Haeji Kang – $170,575

T4. Linn Grant – $92,304

T4. Weiwei Zhang – $92,304

T4. Jenny Shin – $92,304

T4. Somi Lee – $92,304

T4. Hye-Jin Choi – $92,304

T9. Kristen Gillman – $45,995

T9. Aditi Ashok – $45,995

T9. Carlota Ciganda – $45,995

T9. Robyn Choi – $45,995

T9. Minami Katsu – $45,995

T9. Brianna Do – $45,995

T9. Arpichaya Yubol – $45,995

T16. Jeongeun Lee5 – $32,184

T16. Benedetta Moresco – $32,184

T16. Karis Davidson – $32,184

T16. Akie Iwai – $32,184

T16. Peiyun Chien – $32,184

T21. Lindy Duncan – $26,546

T21. Caroline Inglis – $26,546

T21. Aline Krauter – $26,546

T21. Gabriela Ruffels – $26,546

T21. Muni He – $26,546

T26. Bianca Pagdanganan – $21,499

T26. Miranda Wang – $21,499

T26. Olivia Cowan – $21,499

T26. Nataliya Guseva – $21,499

T26. Caroline Masson – $21,499

T26. Yahui Zhang – $21,499

T32. Brittany Lincicome – $17,540

T32. Jodi Ewart Shadoff – $17,540

T32. Charley Hull – $17,540

T32. Ashley Lau – $17,540

T36. Mariel Galdiano – $14,290

T36. Jasmine Suwannapura – $14,290

T36. Soo Bin Joo – $14,290

T36. Kaitlyn Papp Budde – $14,290

T36. Jessica Porvasnik – $14,290

T36. Dewi Weber – $14,290

T42. Celine Borge – $11,844

T42. Min Lee – $11,844

T42. Gemma Dryburgh – $11,844

T45. Ryann O'Toole – $10,363

T45. Jing Yan – $10,363

T45. Pornanong Phatlum – $10,363

T45. Julia Lopez Ramirez – $10,363

T49. Pernilla Lindberg – $9,054

T49. Mina Kreiter – $9,054

T49. Jiwon Jeon – $9,054

T52. Sarah Kemp – $8,110

T52. Brooke Matthews – $8,110

T52. Morgane Metraux – $8,110

T52. Wei-Ling Hsu – $8,110

T56. Anna Nordqvist – $7,080

T56. Albane Valenzuela – $7,080

T56. Maria Fassi – $7,080

T56. Mary Liu – $7,080

T60. Elizabeth Szokol – $6,308

T60. Yue Ren – $6,308

T60. Maddie Szeryk – $6,308

T63. Lauren Hartlage – $5,987

T63. Yuri Yoshida – $5,987

T65. Amanda Doherty – $5,728

T65. Malia Nam – $5,728

