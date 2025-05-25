Who won Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Chisato Iwai won the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 on Sunday (May 25). With a total score of 12-under, she finished six strokes ahead of the rest of the field.
This was the 22-year-old's first win of the 2025 season. She started her final round at the Mexico Rivier Maya Open at Mayakoba on a high note. The ace golfer hit seven birdies in her first 13 holes on Sunday - out of which four were consecutive on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th holes. She carded her only bogey on the par-4 14th hole.
In total, Chisato Iwai posted seven birdies and one bogey to score 6-under 66 in the final round of the tournament. Jenny Bae placed solo second behind the Japanese golfer with a total score of 6-under. Haeji Kang ranked third with a total score of 5-under.
The Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba was the final stop on the LPGA Tour before the US Women's Open next week. The second Major of the season will be held from May 29th to June 1st, 2025 at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin.
Exploring the final leaderboard of the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025
Here's taking a look at the final leaderboard of the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025:
WINNER: Chisato Iwai
- 2
- Jenny Bae
- 3
- Haeji Kang
- T4
- Linn Grant
- Weiwei Zhang
- Jenny Shin
- Somi Lee
- Hye-Jin Choi
- T9
- Kristen Gillman
- Aditi Ashok
- Carlota Ciganda
- Robyn Choi
- Minami Katsu
- Brianna Do
- Arpichaya Yubol
- T16
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Benedetta Moresco
- Karis Davidson
- Akie Iwai
- Peiyun Chien
- T21
- Lindy Duncan
- Caroline Inglis
- Aline Krauter
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Muni He
- T26
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Miranda Wang
- Olivia Cowan
- Nataliya Guseva
- Caroline Masson
- Yahui Zhang
- T32
- Brittany Lincicome
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Charley Hull
- Ashley Lau
- T36
- Mariel Galdiano
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Soo Bin Joo
- Kaitlyn Papp Budde
- Jessica Porvasnik
- Dewi Weber
- T42
- Celine Borge
- Min Lee
- Gemma Dryburgh
- T45
- Ryann O'Toole
- Jing Yan
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- T49
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Mina Kreiter
- Jiwon Jeon
- T52
- Sarah Kemp
- Brooke Matthews
- Morgane Metraux
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- T56
- Anna Nordqvist
- Albane Valenzuela
- Maria Fassi
- Mary Liu
- T60
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Yue Ren
- Maddie Szeryk
- T63
- Lauren Hartlage
- Yuri Yoshida
- T65
- Amanda Doherty
- Malia Nam