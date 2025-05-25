Who won Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Chisato Iwai won the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 on Sunday (May 25). With a total score of 12-under, she finished six strokes ahead of the rest of the field.

This was the 22-year-old's first win of the 2025 season. She started her final round at the Mexico Rivier Maya Open at Mayakoba on a high note. The ace golfer hit seven birdies in her first 13 holes on Sunday - out of which four were consecutive on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th holes. She carded her only bogey on the par-4 14th hole.

In total, Chisato Iwai posted seven birdies and one bogey to score 6-under 66 in the final round of the tournament. Jenny Bae placed solo second behind the Japanese golfer with a total score of 6-under. Haeji Kang ranked third with a total score of 5-under.

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba was the final stop on the LPGA Tour before the US Women's Open next week. The second Major of the season will be held from May 29th to June 1st, 2025 at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin.

Exploring the final leaderboard of the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025

Chisato Iwai at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 (Source: Getty)

Here's taking a look at the final leaderboard of the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025:

WINNER: Chisato Iwai

2

Jenny Bae

3

Haeji Kang

T4

Linn Grant

Weiwei Zhang

Jenny Shin

Somi Lee

Hye-Jin Choi

T9

Kristen Gillman

Aditi Ashok

Carlota Ciganda

Robyn Choi

Minami Katsu

Brianna Do

Arpichaya Yubol

T16

Jeongeun Lee5

Benedetta Moresco

Karis Davidson

Akie Iwai

Peiyun Chien

T21

Lindy Duncan

Caroline Inglis

Aline Krauter

Gabriela Ruffels

Muni He

T26

Bianca Pagdanganan

Miranda Wang

Olivia Cowan

Nataliya Guseva

Caroline Masson

Yahui Zhang

T32

Brittany Lincicome

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Charley Hull

Ashley Lau

T36

Mariel Galdiano

Jasmine Suwannapura

Soo Bin Joo

Kaitlyn Papp Budde

Jessica Porvasnik

Dewi Weber

T42

Celine Borge

Min Lee

Gemma Dryburgh

T45

Ryann O'Toole

Jing Yan

Pornanong Phatlum

Julia Lopez Ramirez

T49

Pernilla Lindberg

Mina Kreiter

Jiwon Jeon

T52

Sarah Kemp

Brooke Matthews

Morgane Metraux

Wei-Ling Hsu

T56

Anna Nordqvist

Albane Valenzuela

Maria Fassi

Mary Liu

T60

Elizabeth Szokol

Yue Ren

Maddie Szeryk

T63

Lauren Hartlage

Yuri Yoshida

T65

Amanda Doherty

Malia Nam

