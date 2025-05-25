  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Who won Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Who won Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025? Final leaderboard explored

By Ira Deokule
Modified May 25, 2025 23:23 GMT
Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Chisato Iwai at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 (Source: Getty)

Chisato Iwai won the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 on Sunday (May 25). With a total score of 12-under, she finished six strokes ahead of the rest of the field.

Ad

This was the 22-year-old's first win of the 2025 season. She started her final round at the Mexico Rivier Maya Open at Mayakoba on a high note. The ace golfer hit seven birdies in her first 13 holes on Sunday - out of which four were consecutive on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th holes. She carded her only bogey on the par-4 14th hole.

In total, Chisato Iwai posted seven birdies and one bogey to score 6-under 66 in the final round of the tournament. Jenny Bae placed solo second behind the Japanese golfer with a total score of 6-under. Haeji Kang ranked third with a total score of 5-under.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba was the final stop on the LPGA Tour before the US Women's Open next week. The second Major of the season will be held from May 29th to June 1st, 2025 at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin.

Exploring the final leaderboard of the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025

Chisato Iwai at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 (Source: Getty)
Chisato Iwai at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 (Source: Getty)

Here's taking a look at the final leaderboard of the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025:

Ad

WINNER: Chisato Iwai

  • 2
  • Jenny Bae
  • 3
  • Haeji Kang
  • T4
  • Linn Grant
  • Weiwei Zhang
  • Jenny Shin
  • Somi Lee
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • T9
  • Kristen Gillman
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Robyn Choi
  • Minami Katsu
  • Brianna Do
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • T16
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Benedetta Moresco
  • Karis Davidson
  • Akie Iwai
  • Peiyun Chien
  • T21
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Caroline Inglis
  • Aline Krauter
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • Muni He
  • T26
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Miranda Wang
  • Olivia Cowan
  • Nataliya Guseva
  • Caroline Masson
  • Yahui Zhang
  • T32
  • Brittany Lincicome
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Charley Hull
  • Ashley Lau
  • T36
  • Mariel Galdiano
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Soo Bin Joo
  • Kaitlyn Papp Budde
  • Jessica Porvasnik
  • Dewi Weber
  • T42
  • Celine Borge
  • Min Lee
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • T45
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Jing Yan
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez
  • T49
  • Pernilla Lindberg
  • Mina Kreiter
  • Jiwon Jeon
  • T52
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Brooke Matthews
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • T56
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Maria Fassi
  • Mary Liu
  • T60
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Yue Ren
  • Maddie Szeryk
  • T63
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Yuri Yoshida
  • T65
  • Amanda Doherty
  • Malia Nam
About the author
Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.

Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.

Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf.

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications