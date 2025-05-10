Who is Chisato Iwai?

Chisato Iwai is a 22-year-old rookie on the LPGA Tour this year. She is currently competing at the ongoing Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

As an amateur, the Japanese golfer won the Golf Digest Japan Junior Cup in 2018 and 2019. She turned pro in 2021 and joined the JLPGA the same year. Iwai won seven league titles and one title on the Step-Up Tour at the 2021 Castrol Ladies. Before qualifying for the LPGA Tour, she played in 11 tournaments.

In 2024, Iwai finished 19th in the US Women's Open. Her spectacular show at the Major Championship helped her jump to 42nd in the World Rankings.

The same year, the promising golfer finished second in the Final Qualifier for the LPGA Q-series. Her exceptional performance earned her LPGA Tour Membership for the 2025 season.

Exploring Chisato Iwai's 2025 season on the LPGA Tour

Chisato Iwai at The Chevron Championship (Source: Imagn)

Chisato Iwai joined the LPGA Tour in 2025. She participated in eleven events. Here's taking a look at her results this year:

Founders Cup: CUT

Honda LPGA Thailand: T24 (10-under)

Ford Championship: T22 (14-under)

JM Eagle LA Championship: T11 (15-under)

Chevron Championship: T30 (2-over)

Black Desert Championship: CUT

Her lowest round so far was hitting 65 in the second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand in February this year. Iwai has accumulated $133.8K in cash prizes at the tournaments so far.

In the ongoing Mizuho Americas Open, the young golfer is placed T25 as Round 3 of the event is underway. So far, her total score is 3-under.

Here's taking a look at her top stats from the 2025 LPGA Tour season:

Top stats:

Putts Per GIR Rank: 2

Par 5 Scoring Avg Rank: 3

Round 4 Scoring Avg Rank: 6

Unofficial Money Rank: 6

Iwai has 125 CME points to her name. She is currently 44th in the World Ranking.

Personal Life

Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai (Source: Getty)

Chisato Iwai was born in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, in 2002. She has a twin sister named Akie, who is also a professional golfer. Akie finished T5 in the Final Qualifier for the LPGA Q-series and secured her Membership on the Tour for the 2025 season.

The twins have an Instagram account with 49.8K followers. The sisters often share content of them trying food items, taking on sports challenges, etc.

Iwai has 80K followers on her personal Instagram page. She is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated on her tournaments and other life events.

