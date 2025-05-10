What Andrea Lee said after climbing on top of the leaderboard at the Mizuho Americas Open

Andrea Lee delivered a strong performance at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. Lee surged to the top of the leaderboard after carding an 8-under 68 in the second round at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City. She tied with Nelly Korda and South Korea's Somi Lee.

Ad

Lee started the second round, three shots behind the leader. She hit two birdies on the front nine and two more on the back. Now LPGA Tour's official Instagram account has shared a video clip of Andrea Lee speaking after the round:

"I would consider myself definitely a grinder. Like I don't really mind the tough conditions. I feel like everyone has to deal with it. Can't make excuses for myself out there, so just got to take one shot at a time. Just think that every shot is the most important shot out there, and that's what we did."

Ad

Trending

They captioned the Instagram post as:

"Andrea Lee grinding her way up to the top of the leaderboard💪📉..."

Ad

Moreover, Nelly Korda matched Lee's performance with two straight rounds of 68. Now, with just a few holes left to play, the trio at the top leads a stacked field that includes Celine Boutier and Jenny Bae among others at 7-under. Lee is gearing up for her first LPGA title since 2022. Additionally, here's the list of golfers entering the penultimate round (via LPGA Tour):

T1 - Somi Lee (-8)

T1 - Nelly Korda (-8)

T1 - Andrea Lee (-8)

T4 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-7)

T4 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-7)

T4 - Carlota Ciganda (-7)

T4 - Jenny Bae (-7)

T4 - Celine Boutier (-7)

T4 - Jeeno Thitikul (-7)

T10 - Kristine Gillman (-6)

T10 - Hira Naveed (-6)

T10 - Yealimi Noh (-6)

T13 - Jin Hee Im (-5)

T13 - Chisato Iwai (-5)

T13 - Lydia Ko (-5)

T13 - Arpichaya Yubol (-5)

T13 - Minjee Lee (-5)

T13 - Lauren Coughlin (-5)

Ad

Tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the Mizuho Americas Open, including Andrea Lee

Here's the list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open:

9:09 AM - Haeran Ryu, Hye-Jin Choi

9:21 AM - Hyo Joon Jang, A Lim Kim, Yahui Zhang

9:33 AM - Soo Bin Joo, Megan Khang, Karis Davidson

9:45 AM - Bailey Tardy, Alexa Pano

9:57 AM - Cheyenne Knight, Mi Hyang Lee

10:09 AM - Sarah Schmelzel, Narin An

10:21 AM - Jennifer Kupcho, Albane Valenzuela

10:33 AM - Ruixin Liu, Esther Henseleit

10:45 AM - Gabriela Ruffels, Pajaree Annarukarn

10:57 AM - Hannah Green, Grace Kim

11:09 AM - Ruoning Yin, Auston Kim

11:21 AM - In Gee Chun, Lucy Li

11:33 AM - Anna Nordqvist, Maja Stark

11:45 AM - Manon De Roey, Lindy Duncan

11:57 AM - Elizabeth Szokol, Jenny Shin

12:09 PM - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu

12:21 PM - Patty Tavatanakit, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

12:33 PM - Erika Hara, Rio Takeda

12:45 PM - Minjee Lee, Aprichaya Yubo

12:57 PM - Lydia Ko, Lauren Coughlin

1:09 PM - Jin Hee Im, Chisato Iwai

1:21 PM - Kristen Gillman, Yealimi Noh

1:33 PM - Jeeno Thitikul, Hira Naveed

1:45 PM - Julia Lopez Ramirez, Celine Boutier

1:57 PM - Jenny Bae, Carlota Ciganda

2:09 PM - Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou

2:21 PM - Somi Lee, Nelly Korda

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More