Michael Block's dream comes true with an invitation to Tiger Woods' private tournament - TW Invitational 

The former golf coach-turned-fan favorite Michael Block is experiencing a dream come true. The golf star is being invited to the legendary Tiger Woods' private tournament.

Block has been on an incredible run in 2023, and it doesn't appear to show any signs of slowing down as he was invited to the TW Invitational, a rather exclusive club.

The iconic golfer who took the world by storm is now being seen at the elusive tournament being played at the world-famous Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach.

He was spotted with Woods and current World No. 8 and Ryder Cup hero Max Homa, so he's in great company. Block has already had an unbelievably envious year.

He performed very well in the PGA Championship earlier this year. He was placed T15 and earned almost $300,000 for his incredible performance, which was capped off by a hole-in-one.

He also partnered with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy during the final round, where he had the much-talked-about impressive shot on the 15th hole. That was only the beginning of what's proving to be a dream year for Block.

It secured him qualification for next year’s tournament and secured him invitations to the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open. He then followed it up by winning the PGA of Southern California’s section championship, landing a spot at The American Express in January.

Michael Block and Rory McIlroy have no beef

It wasn't a perfect year for Michael Block though. He did come under fire for a controversial statement he made regarding Rory McIlroy. The Irishman has a notably long driving distance, and Block made a claim about it:

"He’s a lot longer than I am. That’s what it is. What I would shoot from where Rory hits it would be stupid. I think I'd be one of the best players in the world, hands down. If I had that stupid length, all day, my iron game, wedge game, around the greens and my putting is world class.”

Michael Block had a wild year

He later explained it, saying:

“It was totally misconstrued, misconceived, the whole thing. I really feel like if you're a real golfer, you kind of understood what I had meant. That was an incomprehensible thing."

McIlroy, for what it's worth, didn't take anything by the comment. He understands better than most that comments can be misconstrued, and that questions can take one by surprise:

"Look, has he made some statements afterwards that I probably disagree with? Absolutely. But again, whenever you’re getting asked a million questions from a million people, it’s so hard to not say something. Jeez, I’ve certainly regretted things I’ve said or answers I’ve given to certain questions and Blockie is probably feeling the same way at some point. But it still doesn’t take anything away from what a cool story in golf that’s been this year."

Other than that, it has been an absolute banner year for Michael Block. He is living the dream, and that includes an invite to Tiger Woods' tournament.