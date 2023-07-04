“Rory McIlroy is an absolute stud" - Michael Block clears up the confusion around his 'misconstrued' comments on McIlroy

Michael Block recently made comments about Rory McIlroy. The American golfer seemed to imply that the current World No. 2 was not as talented as he himself could be. Block said that McIlroy could hit the ball very far, but he himself would do better playing from the lies that the Irishman earns.

According to Golf Monthly, Block initially said:

"He’s a lot longer than I am, that’s what it is. What I would shoot from where Rory hits it would be stupid. I think I'd be one of the best players in the world, hands down. If I had that stupid length, all day, my iron game, wedge game, around the greens and my putting is world class.”

When confusion arose surrounding his comments and he came under fire for seemingly slandering McIlroy, Block set the record straight. He claimed that his comments were completely 'misconstrued':

“It was totally misconstrued, misconceived, the whole thing. I really feel like if you're a real golfer, you kind of understood what I had meant. That was an incomprehensible thing where yeah, if I gained 60 yards, if I had a gap wedge into every green rather than a four iron into every green, would I be better? I'd be a whole hell of a lot better."

He went on to praise Rory McIlroy, insisting that he never meant for his comments to come off as disparaging:

“Would I be better than Rory McIlroy? Absolutely not. Rory is an absolute stud and at no point, in any shape or form, was I ever trying to say anything about Rory or the tour professionals? I was just 100 percent saying, if I had an extra 60 yards off of every tee, every day of my life, would I be on tour? Probably. Guaranteed? Absolutely not."

Block reiterated time and again that it was never his intention to hurt McIlroy or anyone's feelings. He said the comments were taken out of context but owned up to the mistake. He believes his comments were misunderstood, but admitted that he could have said it differently:

“I'm confident in my game. If you're not confident in your game, you sure as heck would not be here in the final qualifier of the Open or playing the final round with one of your idols on a Sunday at a Major.”

Block took the world by storm by performing admirably during a major, even sinking a hole in one. However, he has not been able to recapture that magic since.

Rory McIlroy rips Travelers Championship venue

Rory McIlroy finished five shots below the eventual winner Rickie Fowler last weekend at the Travelers Championship.

After the tournament, he ripped into TPC River Highlands via the New York Post:

“I don’t particularly like when a tournament is like this. Unfortunately, technology has passed this course by, right? It sort of has made it obsolete, especially as soft as it has been with a little bit of rain that we had."

"Like the conversations going back to limiting the golf ball and stuff like that, when we come to courses like this, they just don’t present the challenge that they used to.’’

Rory McIlroy didn't like the venue

According to the golfer, the course has become obsolete and may be in need of some upgrades.

